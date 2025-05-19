Three Goleta Students Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Lompoc

Sunday’s fatal crash occurred on Highway 1 near San Julian Ranch. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

By the time students started showing up for Monday morning classes at Dos Pueblos High School, rumors had already been circulating about the deaths of three teenagers in a multi-vehicle collision just 30 miles away on Highway 1 outside of Lompoc the previous evening. The only official information at the time, according to a 60-word statement from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Sunday night, was that three victims were pronounced dead on scene, and two more taken to the hospital with major injuries, following an incident with at least four vehicles involved.

At 8:59 a.m., Principal Bill Woodard sent out a community-wide message via ParentSquare, confirming to the public that the three killed in the collision were in fact three students from Dos Pueblos High School: 18-year-old senior Jake Curtis, 17-year-old junior Michael Ochsner, and 15-year-old sophomore Alexander Wood. According to sources close to the Dos Pueblos community, the three teens were returning from a lifeguard training course held earlier in the day at Jalama Beach.

“We want to extend our utmost sympathy to the family and friends of these three students,” Woodard said. “The DPHS community is close-knit and supportive, and I thank you all for keeping us and the family and friends impacted in your thoughts.”

Later on Monday morning, California Highway Patrol released more details on the fatal crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m. near San Julian Ranch on Highway 1. According to CHP Officer Gabriel Rodriguez, the preliminary investigation found that all three teens were traveling southbound in a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis, when at some point their car apparently attempted to make a pass and entered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Tesla Model 3. At least two more vehicles, both driven by teens, were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Tesla, 54-year old Lompoc physician Hafez Nasr, and his passenger, 53-year-old Saghar Golpayegani, were both transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room with major injuries. The drivers of the two other vehicles, a 17-year-old swimmer from Dos Pueblos and a 16-year-old water polo player from Santa Barbara High School, were both released with minor injuries.

“This was a tragedy, and local families have lost loved ones,” said CHP Buellton Area Commander Lieutenant Jason Bronson. “We grieve with the families and work every day to prevent this loss of life in our communities.”

The incident is still under investigation. Dos Pueblos High School set up a compassion center for students and staff with grief counselors from the Santa Barbara Response Network.

“Any student or staff member can come to the Wellness Center at any time throughout today if they are needing support or just want to be with others during this difficult time,” Principal Woodard said. “In my message to the DP students, I asked them to honor our students’ memory by striving to be extra-kind and compassionate — especially to those who are struggling with the loss of their friend and student.”