Young Woman Critically Injured by Alleged Drunk Driver on Hwy. 154 Taken off Life Support

Carly Grace Howard suffered a traumatic brain injury in a head-on collision on Highway 154 on May 1. | Credit: Courtesy

The family of Carly Grace Howard — the 24-year-old woman critically injured by an alleged drunk driver in a May 1 head-on collision on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara — announced on Sunday that they have taken her off life support.

“Sadly, we learned that the damage to Carly’s brain is irreparable, leaving her with no quality of life or independence of basic bodily functions, and no expectation of regaining consciousness,” the family shared in an update on their GoFundMe fundraiser, which was established shortly after the wreck to help cover Howard’s growing medical expenses. As of Monday, the fundraiser had raised nearly half of its $100,000 goal.

Howard has been moved to comfort care, where life support measures have been discontinued, the family said. “We are waiting on the Lord to release her body in His timing.”

The other driver in the head-on collision, 28-year-old Katelyn Fultz, is being held at the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, and causing great bodily injury, with bail set at $250,000. Fultz could face vehicular manslaughter or murder charges in the event of Howard’s death.