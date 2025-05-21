Chalk and Community at the Mission Memorial Day Weekend

Six thousand miles away from its birthplace in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy, Santa Barbara has fostered an annual tradition of hosting the I Madonnari Street Painting Festival. The Children’s Creative Project (CCP) is celebrating its 39th year of this beloved event.

This year, the CCP is unveiling a rebrand for its programming, and the I Madonnari festival under the leadership of Executive Director Kai Tepper-Jahnke.

Cheryl Guthrie and Terri Taber at work on their I’Madonnari Artwork “Let it Bee” | Photo: Amy Lundstrum

The festival spotlights featured artists each year. This year’s artists are Cheryl Guthrie and Terri Taber, both experienced and avid I Madonnari participants and longtime registered nurses. They will be collaborating on a 12′x16′ street painting positioned in the place of honor at the base of the Old Mission Santa Barbara steps.

Guthrie has made her mark with her contributions to the “heart art for auction” at the Friendship Center’s Festival of Hearts. She was also recently commissioned to create a mural for the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, honoring beloved community figures. Taber is a UCSB art alumni who is active in adult education and a plein air painter, showcasing her talents out in the community, as well as the classroom.

In order to understand the deep community roots of the festival and CCP, it is crucial to understand the story of the festival’s founding. It was started in 1987 by Kathy Koury, former executive director of the Children’s Creative Project, as a fundraising event to benefit arts education programs across the county.

Koury was inspired by her trip to Italy in 1986 when she visited the International Street Painting Competition in the small, charming town in northern Italy. Artists began street painting in Italy during the 16th century and became known as “Madonnari,” which translates to “street painters.”

She returned from this trip and established the first I Madonnari of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. Now 38 years later, the street painting festival is a beloved tradition in Santa Barbara.

This three-day festival provides a space for artists of all ages to come together at the Old Mission Santa Barbara and celebrate art and the community.

Cheryl Guthrie and Terri Taber with their I’Madonnari Artwork “Let it Bee” | Photo: Amy Lundstrum

Alongside 140 stunning street paintings, the market on the Mission Lawn will provide live entertainment and delicious food from favorite local vendors.

Performers will include Mezcal Martini, Spencer the Gardner, Rent Party Blues, The Brasscals, and Mark and the Logistics. There will be several youth performances as well, spotlighting arts in the community: Santa Barbara High School Band, San Marcos High School Band, Dos Pueblos High School Choir, Flamenco Santa Barbara, and Creative Netwerk Dance Crew. New performers this year include Grupo Relajo, Ballet Folklórico Corazón, and Cabral Dance Mexicano.

For food, there will be something for every palette, including Dave’s Dogs, Elubia’s Kitchen, Nimita’s Cuisine, and classic festival favorites like roasted chicken, pizza, and gelato. CCP is also unveiling a new wine collaboration this year featuring previous I Madonnari artwork on wine labels. The proceeds from these vendors will also contribute to the Children’s Creative Project and fund essential arts programs for K-12 students.

Cheryl Guthrie and Terri Taber at work on their I’Madonnari Artwork | Photo: Amy Lundstrum

Over the years, the festival proceeds have been used to sponsor fine arts programs led by professional artists for more than 80,000 children in county public schools, making a real difference in the arts community in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

“Art fosters joy, curiosity, connection, and critical thinking. At a time when public school arts programs remain underfunded or inaccessible, CCP is here to ensure that each and every student has access to creative expression,” said Tepper-Jahnke.

For $15, children can create their own chalk masterpieces in the Kids’ Square area.

The festival invites community members and artists alike to celebrate this cherished tradition and beautify the Old Mission Santa Barbara with their temporary designs.

The festival will take place at the Old Mission Santa Barbara Saturday-Monday, May 24-26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

A closing ceremony will be held on May 26 at noon on the mission steps.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit ccp.sbceo.org/i-madonnari/welcome.