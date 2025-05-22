Young Woman Dies After Being Critically Injured by Alleged Drunk Driver on Hwy. 154

Carly Grace Howard, the 24-year-old woman critically injured by an alleged drunk driver in a head-on crash on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara earlier this month, has died after being taken off life support over the weekend, her family said.

“Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, Carly passed away peacefully and is in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” her family shared in an update on their GoFundMe on Wednesday.

Howard was driving to work on May 1 shortly before 7 a.m. when suspected drunk driver Katelyn Fultz, 28, reportedly drove her truck across double yellow lines and crashed head-on with Howard’s sedan. After it was determined her brain had been irreparably damaged in the crash, Howard was taken off life support on Sunday, the family said.

Fultz remains in custody at the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, and causing great bodily injury, with bail set at $250,000. Following Howard’s death, Fultz now faces a new charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the case.