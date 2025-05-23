







Camden and Jersey

Here are 2 very sweet, bright-eyed female guinea-pigs. They were transferred to BUNS from another shelter to give them a better chance of being seen, loved and adopted. They were very shy at first, but have gained confidence since arriving and are so ready now to charm their new furever family with their gentle, sociable ways.















J.J. & Mouse

Mouse and her mama, J.J., are a delightful bonded pair. J.J. is a harlequin and Mouse is a soft lavender-gray color. Can you tell from the photo which one is more confident and which is more ”mousey?” If you’re looking for a pair of bunnies to grace your home these two are spayed, vaccinated and ready to go! But don’t wait to come meet them because their lovely personalities will get them adopted very soon!

You can meet these two sweet pairs, and plenty of others, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go tohttp://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.



Ninja

This mellow, sunshine-soaked soul is Ninja, a seven-year-old German Shepherd/Husky mix at our Santa Maria Campus. He’s got a heart full of love, a bounce in his step, and a peaceful vibe that could make even the cloudiest day feel like summer.

Ninja is the best of both worlds: he’ll keep things chill while you sip your morning coffee, then surprise you with a playful romp in the afternoon. He lives for doggy playdates and seems to get along well with pups of all sizes. If you’ve got a backyard, a playlist full of ’60s hits, and a spot on the couch, Ninja is ready to join your band.

He knows “sit” and “speak,” but most of all, he knows how to brighten a room. Come meet your new groovy companion today! We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.