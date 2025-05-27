Ready to Take Your Power Back?

“You show others how to treat you through your limits: what you let slide, what you challenge, and what you affirm.”

— Rebecca Capps

Limits are crucial.

They keep us safe.

They separate me from you.

They help us prioritize what matters most.

They also improve our relationships by creating clarity around expectations and responsibilities.

But identifying what kind of boundaries you need? That can be tricky. When it comes to knowing what boundaries you need, a good place to start is by noticing where you’re experiencing frustration, discomfort, or exhaustion.

Do you find yourself:

Drained at the end of the day?

Resentful of a friend who texts all day?

Uncomfortable with a coworker’s comments?

These signals indicate that your boundaries may be weak, unclear, or even missing in these areas. Here are the seven common boundaries to consider. Understanding each can help you name, set, and honor your own.

The Seven Types of Boundaries to Protect Your Peace and Improve Your Relationships:

1. Physical Boundaries

Consent isn’t just sexy — it’s necessary. Physical boundaries protect your right to feel safe in your body and in your physical space, free from unwanted contact or overwhelm. They also help you honor your body’s needs (e.g., rest and nourishment).

Physical Boundary Examples:

“I’m feeling a bit crowded and need some more space.”

“We don’t keep alcohol in our home.”

“I need to rest now, so I’ll lie down for a bit.”

“Please knock before coming into my room.”

“I prefer not to share drinks and utensils.”

2. Sexual Boundaries

Your body is your home — YOU decide who enters and how. Sexual boundaries protect your right to consent, declare your preferences, and define what type of intimacy feels safe and aligned, including the how, when, where, and with whom. Sexual boundaries help ensure mutual respect and clear communication in your most intimate relationships.

Sexual Boundary Examples:

“I like being touched like this.”

“I don’t have sex on the first date.”

“I’m not ready to be intimate yet, but I’d still love to spend time together.”

3. Emotional or Mental Boundaries

These boundaries protect your right to your thoughts, feelings, values, and emotional experiences, without judgment, blame, or pressure to take responsibility for someone else’s emotions. They help you stay grounded in your truth while respecting others without overextending yourself emotionally. They allow you to say, “This is mine, and that is yours.” Remember, as the expression goes, you are not required to set yourself on fire to keep others warm.

Emotional Boundary Examples:

“I don’t feel comfortable discussing this.”

“I feel upset when you chastise me in front of the kids. Please don’t do that.”

“I respect your opinion, but I don’t agree — and I won’t argue about it.”

“I need time to process how I feel before talking about this.”

4. Spiritual or Religious Boundaries

Your spirit is sacred ground; not everyone gets to walk there. Spiritual boundaries protect your right to believe, worship, or practice your spirituality however you choose.

Spiritual Boundary Examples:

“I appreciate your beliefs, but I need space to explore my own path right now.”

“My relationship with God is personal — I’d prefer not to discuss it in this setting.”

5. Financial and Material Boundaries

These protect your money, assets, and right to spend or lend only when and how you choose.

Financial Boundary Examples:

“I’m happy to support you emotionally, but I can’t be financially responsible for your choices.”

“I’m saving money, so I brought lunch from home.”

“Please don’t use my car without asking.”

6. Time Boundaries

Just because you’re available doesn’t mean you’re accessible. Time boundaries protect how you spend your time, including your right to say no to things that drain you or conflict with your priorities. It’s not that you need more time; instead, you need fewer obligations that drain you.

Time Boundary Examples:

“I don’t respond to work emails after 5 p.m.”

“I can’t take you shopping this week, but I can help order groceries online.”

7. Non-Negotiable Boundaries

These are your deal-breakers. Non-negotiable boundaries are rooted in physical, emotional, or psychological safety and require clear follow-through whenever crossed.

Non-Negotiable Examples:

“If there’s no fence around the pool, my toddler can’t come over.”

“Infidelity is a deal-breaker. If you cheat, I will leave.”

It’s important not to overuse this category. Non-negotiable boundaries only work if you’re committed to enforcing them. Otherwise, they lose their meaning and their power.

Now What?

Now that you understand the seven types of boundaries, take time to reflect:

Where in your life are you feeling drained, resentful, or overwhelmed?

Which type of boundary might help protect your peace in that area?

What’s one small boundary you could start setting today?

Write your boundaries down. Name them. Honor them.

Because boundaries aren’t about being cold, controlling, or selfish. They’re about being clear.

They’re about choosing what you value — and protecting it. As Brené Brown says, “Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves, even when we risk disappointing others.”

So, remember: Your energy, time, body, and well-being matter — and boundaries are how you show up for yourself.

Rebecca Capps, LMFT, is the CEO of Mind-Body Thrive. *Note: The information provided is not a substitute for professional therapy or medical advice.