Fifteen Students Honored with Mariachi Festival Scholarships

In a celebration of dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence, 15 outstanding Latino students from across Santa Barbara County were honored with scholarships from the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival at an event that took place on May 15 at the Craft House at Corque in Solvang.

Mariachi Festival president Miguel Martinez presents an award | Photo: Courtesy

As a nonprofit organization, the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival is committed to promoting and preserving the tradition of mariachi music, explained board member Richard Garnica. Proceeds from the festival are directed toward scholarships that support the educational aspirations of Latino students. Now in its 28th year, the organization is nearing the milestone of awarding one million dollars in scholarships since its inception.

Scholarship recipients are selected in partnership with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which manages the application and interview process to ensure alignment with established criteria. Eligible students must be high school seniors of Latino/Hispanic heritage with a minimum GPA of 3.0. Two students from each of the following schools receive a $3,500 scholarship: Carpinteria High School, Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, Dos Pueblos High School, Lompoc High School, Cabrillo High School, Righetti High School, Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria High School, and Santa Ynez Valley High School, as well as two students from independent high schools.

In addition, five students with active involvement in the performing arts who plan to continue that involvement in college are awarded $1,000 scholarships. These awards can supplement other scholarships and are available to students from any high school.

The evening featured vibrant performances from Mariachi Rosales de Oscar RC of Autlán (Jalisco, Mexico) and DJ Peetey of the Santa Ynez Valley, Garnica shared.

Viviana Galindo, a 2024 scholarship recipient and current student at Loyola Marymount University, shared her journey as a first-generation college student and spoke about the meaningful impact the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival had on her life. She offered words of encouragement to the 2025 recipients, highlighting the importance of perseverance and cultural pride.

Celeste Gonzales, a 2019 scholarship recipient and Cal Poly graduate, reflected on her post-college journey and how the festival’s support inspired her to give back. Today, she is a professional graphic designer and has created the festival’s show posters for the past three years.

A scholarship awardee | Photo: Courtesy

Each scholarship recipient received certificates of recognition from the office of Congressmember Salud Carbajal and the Mexican Consulate. The Executive Board also presented recipients with custom graduation stoles, generously made by sponsor Chava Stitch N Print.

“The Student Scholarship Reception remains one of the most meaningful events hosted by the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival, as it provides a direct connection between the organization and the students it serves. The success of this initiative would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors and community members,” Garnica said.

The festival is led by a dedicated team of 11 volunteer board members: Miguel Martinez (President), Perla Navarro Lewis (Vice President), Erika Aldaz (Treasurer), and Liz Ruiz (Secretary). Board members also include Joanna Contreras, Miguel Avila, Marco Menchaca, Tere Jurado, Casie Killgore, Carlos Pacheco, and Richard Garnica.

The community is invited to attend the 28th Annual Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival on August 2 at 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bowl. This year’s performers include Ángeles Ochoa, Leonardo Aguilar, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, Mariachi Herencia de México, and Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán. Tickets are available at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and on AXS.com. See thesantabarbaramariachifestival.org.