Almost three quarters of the population experiences some level of stage fright. Very few are brave enough to put aside these fears and take center stage. AHA!’s Sing It Out helps teens to abandon these fears and find their voice.

Since 1999, the Santa Barbara nonprofit organization AHA! has provided social-emotional education across the county, equipping teenagers, educators, and parents with the resources and skills to encourage healthy behavior and sow community.

One of AHA!’s most beloved programs is Sing It Out!, their 15-week self-actualization journey. Under the leadership of Brandon Battle and Leo Caporal, a small group of teenagers and mentors navigate an individual and shared journey culminating in their mastery of one solo cover song and performance. Since 1999, more than 200 students have taken part in the Sing It Out! journey.

This year, Sing It Out! presents 11 teens and two adult participants, who will take the stage at the historic Lobero Theatre on April 19, along with special guest Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket.

“We have some students who are in choir. We have some kids who have sung and performed in other places. And then we have a lot of students who have never sung in front of people before,” said Lea Sindija, AHA!’s Director of Communication & Advancement.

“Before this, I had no actual singing experience, except for a talent show where I sang a Spanish song in 5th grade with one of my friends,” said 12th-grade Sing It Out! participant Ana Tapia.

“My experience before joining it was kind of shaky because I didn’t really feel comfortable with my voice because I just don’t really like to be vulnerable in front of different people,” said 9th-grade Sing It Out! participant Dania Gomez.

While strengthening their singing voices, the group of teens also does deep emotional work on their inner voices.

Through her journey in the program, Tapia has grown in a multitude of personal ways. “I want to always fall in love with more people, not even in a romantic way. Just finding out who they are and getting to know them,” said Tapia.

“I’ve realized how much my voice can do in a matter of time. I feel like I really got comfortable with my voice, to the point that I can speak throughout classes to new people, and finding out new things about myself that I didn’t know before,” said Gomez.

When asked what the program has meant to her so far, Tapia said, “Sometimes, I feel like I don’t have the words for that. It’s like getting to know a lot of beautiful people.” She continued, “You fall in love with the people, with the community and the family you get to build in such a short time. You get to connect with everybody in such an intimate way.”

Sing It Out! is often referred to as the “feel-good event of the year” and has rightfully earned this recognition.

“I get to show myself more and use my voice in a more powerful way, and I get to make my family proud of me,” said Gomez.

One of the most exciting parts of the live performance is the song reveal, as each student keeps their song a secret until they are on stage in front of the audience. Each student has a large say in the song that they perform, and these selections typically have significant personal meaning.

For Gomez, her song is about empowerment and confidence. “This song is really powerful, and I can totally relate to it,” said Gomez. For Tapia, she is performing a Spanish song that pays homage to her upbringing in Mexico.

This event is one of AHA!’s most beloved community traditions and its biggest annual fundraiser. This year, AHA! Aims to raise $200,000 to support its work with teens, families, and educators in and around Santa Barbara.

“It’s been warm and touching to see how quickly this group of participants connect with each other. They are a very tight-knit group of kids and adults, they really embrace each other, and they support one another, and they really cheer each other on,” said Caporal.

The performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase here.