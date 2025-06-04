The original version of this newsletter was sent out on Tuesday, June 3.

I always love connecting with local authors, and recently I had the pleasure of receiving two lovely children’s books that got me thinking about my days as a fledgling reader. It makes me smile to think of how these books might help set tomorrow’s readers and writers on their path!

I dug back through the archives in my mind to pick out some children’s books I enjoyed when I was a kid to share along with these new ones. Whether you have a kid, know a kid, or still enjoy the wholesome feeling that children’s literature tends to bring to a reader, I hope you enjoy this week’s picks. Happy reading!

Alcatraz Island and the prison that stands upon it may have a bleak sort of beauty, but for many, it was a dreary, depressing place to live. Elliott Michener, a man imprisoned at Alcatraz for making counterfeit money, earns enough trust with the guards to be assigned to give the Alcatraz gardens a much-needed makeover, and at first, he figures it could create an opportunity to escape. However, as time goes on, he finds much-needed solace and joy in learning about plants, working in the gardens, and creating a more colorful environment for his fellow inmates, and he abandons all notions of returning to a life of crime as he cultivates his passion along with his plants.

Based on the real story of Elliott Michener, a prisoner at Alcatraz in the 1940s, Emma Bland Smith’s The Gardener of Alcatraz shows how Elliott goes from a dreary life behind the cold, gray walls of Alcatraz to a world of creativity. It’s a wonderful reminder that no matter your circumstances, you may be able to find inspiration and purpose in ways you never considered. Gorgeously illustrated by Jenn Ely, this book brings life and color to a little-known story of a man who may have made some bad choices but, with the discovery of a passion, was able to turn his life around in an incredible way.

Kat, a shy child with “the heart of a racer,” feels most confident behind the wheel of anything with a motor. She takes up go-kart driving and immediately falls in love with it, declaring, “I want to be a race car driver!” However, she has her misgivings — fearing being made fun of, not being good enough, and how she might handle a real race track when speaking aloud in class is scary. Her father brings her a present: her own racing helmet with her name on it, which immediately gives her the confidence boost she needs. With her magic helmet, Kat throws herself into learning her new sport, but when the helmet breaks in a crash, she fears her talent is gone along with it. However, with her dad’s support and her belief in herself, Kat manages to win her first race — and open the door to a new chapter in her beloved sport.

The real Kat is Katherine Legge, a trailblazing race car driver who has raced all over the world and won many awards, including being the first woman to win some of them! Kat’s Magic Helmet pays tribute to her beginnings and the father who believed in her. Whether it inspires kids to try motor sports or encourages little girls to thrive in traditionally male-dominated activities, this book is an adorable reminder to find the magic in ourselves.

A classic for almost 80 years, Robert McCloskey’s Blueberries for Sal is an endearing snapshot of youth — both human and bear! Sal, a little girl growing up on the Maine coast, goes with her mother to pick blueberries for canning. While her mother focuses diligently on the task at hand, Sal, being the child she is, decides the blueberries are better for eating, and she and her mother gradually get separated. Meanwhile, a bear cub and its mother have also arrived at the blueberry hill for a pre-winter feast. In an adorable mix-up, the baby bear ends up following Sal’s mother as she picks berries, even trying to eat out of her pail, and Sal follows the mother bear, eventually alerting her to the situation when mama bear hears the sound of Sal dropping berries into her metal pail. The kids are reunited with their mothers and go their separate ways, both families having shared the bounty of the blueberry hill.

Endearing in its simplicity, Blueberries for Sal is one of those books I always enjoyed as a kid and find so heartwarming as an adult. I’ve always loved the illustrations in this book; they lend such a peaceful feeling to the reader as you flip through the pages. One Morning in Maine, also written and illustrated by McCloskey, is a similarly beautiful portrait of a childhood by the sea.

Kevin Henkes’s mouse books have been making readers smile since the ’80s, and I still can’t resist flipping through them when I see them in a store. They’re all adorable — from Wemberly Worried to Sheila Rae, the Brave to Julius, the Baby of the World — but since I was a kid, my favorite has always been Chrysanthemum. A young mouse named Chrysanthemum loves her unique name, lovingly chosen for her by her parents, until she runs into trouble when she reaches school age and is immediately teased for her long, unique, hard-to-spell name by her classmates. She finds herself struggling, until a lovely music teacher with an equally unusual name helps her come out of her shell and thrive in the knowledge that our unique qualities make us special.

Charmingly illustrated and relatable to kids in any decade — though perhaps particularly during the times of social media, when trends and conforming are so emphasized — Chrysanthemum serves as a reminder to everyone to celebrate our unique qualities, and to celebrate them in others.

Vicious Novel Goes Viral in the Santa Ynez Valley by Matt Kettmann

Carpinteria Daughters Pen Definitive Avocado Book by Matt Kettmann

Fiction in Translation Book Club: Antiquity by Hanna Johansson

Wednesday, June 4, 5:30 p.m. |, S.B. Central Library



Lecture: The State of Fire: Why California Burns with Obi Kaufmann

Thursday, June 5, 5:45 p.m. | Henley Hall, UCSB



Adult Summer Reading Kickoff

Friday, June 6, 5 p.m. | Fox Wine Co.



Summer Reading Kickoff for Grades 0-6

Sunday, June 8, 11 a.m. | S.B. Central Library



Chaucer’s Children’s Storytime: Safety Dog Diego Gets Adopted

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books



Romance Book Club

Wednesday, June 11, 5:30 p.m. | S.B. Central Library



Chaucer’s Book Talk & Signing: Bryan Burnell

Wednesday, June 11, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books



Book It to Lighthouse Skate Shop x SBPL: Teen Summer Reading Kickoff

Friday, June 13, 3 p.m. | Lighthouse Skate Shop

The Troublesome Cloud by Ryan Minor

Wired to Resist: The Brain Science of Why Change Fails and a New Model for Driving Success by Britt Andreatta, PhD

The Dao of Flow: A Journey to Discover the Ancient Wisdom of Water by Jin Young Lim

Expatriates of No Country: The Letters of Shirley Hazzard and Donald Keene, edited by Brigitta Olubas; review by David Starkey

American Artifacts by Matt Black; review by David Starkey

