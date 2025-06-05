News
Law Enforcement Carries ‘Flame of Hope’ Through Santa Barbara

Annual Special Olympics Torch Run Passes Through Town Ahead of 2025 Southern California Games

By Elaine Sanders
Thu Jun 05, 2025 | 10:47am
Local law enforcement runners from Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department and Police Department running on Calle Real Road with the torch holding the Flame of Hope during Wednesday’s leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California. | Elaine Sanders

“What took you guys so long!” says three-time Special Olympian Ben Watts as Santa Barbara Sheriff employees pass him an engraved silver torch holding the Flame of Hope. Watts, a Carpinteria native and basketball, swimming, and bocce athlete, sprints up County Road while organizers and event sponsors cheer and law enforcement runners trail behind in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California.

Ben Watts, three-time Special Olympic Southern California athlete and Carpinteria native, waits diligently on Calle Real Road for local law enforcement runners to pass him the torch holding the Flame of Hope. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Wednesday morning, law enforcement employees from the Santa Barbara Sheriff and police department alongside Special Olympic athletes set foot from Winchester Canyon to the Ventura County line on the Santa Barbara leg of the run. Covering a total of 1,500 miles through 200 communities, the event raises funds to provide free year-round programming for local athletes. 

“The biggest grassroots fundraisers for us are law enforcement,” says Goretti Ortiz, a spokesperson for Special Olympics Southern California and event organizer. Local sheriff and police departments not only generate donations but also are crucial to spreading information about the organization to new participants and volunteers. 

“Get in there and do something!” says 20-year supporter and torch runner Dan Calderon, a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s sergeant.

Special Olympics of Southern California offers sports at varying levels for athletes who are intellectually impaired, with two regional competitions each summer and fall. The organization does more than just sports, offering leadership training and healthcare screenings to their athletes.

The first leg of the torch run started back on May 27 with Chula Vista Police Department employees carrying the torch across San Diego. As of Thursday morning, the run has raised slightly more than $127,400 and has included about 800 total participants from across the SoCal region. The run will conclude on Friday and kick off the 2025 Summer Games at California State University Long Beach. 

“It’s pretty exciting to watch them all grow together individually, but then see them as a team on the court,” says Joe Stigliano, general manager of Santa Barbara Toyota, one of the event sponsors. “They root each other on.”

  • Joe Stigliano, general manager of Santa Barbara Toyota, one of the event sponsors and Goretti Ortiz, a spokesperson for Special Olympics Southern California and event organizer walking up County Road after cheering on runners. | Credit: Elaine Sanders
  • Sheriff Sergeant Dan Calderon, a 20 year supporter and torch runner, carries the Flame of Hope after a pause at the S.B. County Sheriff’s Office for speeches from local officials. The Santa Barbara section of the run will conclude when participants reach the Ventura County line. | Credit: Elaine Sanders
  • From left to right: Ben Watts, three time Special Olympic athlete waiting diligently for local law enforcement runners to pass him the torch holding the Flame of Hope. Event sponsor Toyota of Santa Barbara general manager Joe Stigliano, County First District Supervisor Roy Lee, torch runner Sheriff’s office system engineer Kelly Hobwood, event organizer Goretti Ortiz, Sheriff’s office IT Supervisor Jere Short, and City of Goleta Community Resource Director Connor Worden. | Credit: Elaine Sanders
  • Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi recognizing three time Special Olympic Southern California athlete and Carpinteria native Ben Watts after Watts ran the torch carrying the Flame of Hope to the S.B. Sheriffs office on June 4, 2025 during the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California. | Credit: Elaine Sanders
