Law Enforcement Carries ‘Flame of Hope’ Through Santa Barbara

“What took you guys so long!” says three-time Special Olympian Ben Watts as Santa Barbara Sheriff employees pass him an engraved silver torch holding the Flame of Hope. Watts, a Carpinteria native and basketball, swimming, and bocce athlete, sprints up County Road while organizers and event sponsors cheer and law enforcement runners trail behind in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California.

Ben Watts, three-time Special Olympic Southern California athlete and Carpinteria native, waits diligently on Calle Real Road for local law enforcement runners to pass him the torch holding the Flame of Hope. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Wednesday morning, law enforcement employees from the Santa Barbara Sheriff and police department alongside Special Olympic athletes set foot from Winchester Canyon to the Ventura County line on the Santa Barbara leg of the run. Covering a total of 1,500 miles through 200 communities, the event raises funds to provide free year-round programming for local athletes.

“The biggest grassroots fundraisers for us are law enforcement,” says Goretti Ortiz, a spokesperson for Special Olympics Southern California and event organizer. Local sheriff and police departments not only generate donations but also are crucial to spreading information about the organization to new participants and volunteers.

“Get in there and do something!” says 20-year supporter and torch runner Dan Calderon, a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s sergeant.

Special Olympics of Southern California offers sports at varying levels for athletes who are intellectually impaired, with two regional competitions each summer and fall. The organization does more than just sports, offering leadership training and healthcare screenings to their athletes.

The first leg of the torch run started back on May 27 with Chula Vista Police Department employees carrying the torch across San Diego. As of Thursday morning, the run has raised slightly more than $127,400 and has included about 800 total participants from across the SoCal region. The run will conclude on Friday and kick off the 2025 Summer Games at California State University Long Beach.

“It’s pretty exciting to watch them all grow together individually, but then see them as a team on the court,” says Joe Stigliano, general manager of Santa Barbara Toyota, one of the event sponsors. “They root each other on.”