Jam On Over to Juneteenth with Jon Boogz

We’ve got a really special evening coming our way on June 19: “Juneteenth with Jon Boogz.” Hosted by Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB), the lovely, talented, and incredibly creative Jon Boogz is coming our way for an evening of live dance performances, screenings of his award-winning film work and a Q&A hosted by the one and only Lil Buck.

Jon Boogz | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Both men are world-renowned street dance artists and educator-activists. I had the pleasure of trailing around with them during their UCSB Arts & Lectures residency last fall, along with Indy photographer and MCASB board member Ingrid Bostrom, who helped arrange this special appearance (read our cover feature at bit.ly/3ZGpTK7), and we are all definitely in for a treat!

“Their artistry and presence left a lasting impression on me, as I believe it would for anyone familiar with their work,” said Bostrom. “Since their visit, I’ve kept in touch with Boogz and have a sense of some of his upcoming projects and visions. In the spirit of amplifying the transformative nature of his otherworldly talents and spreading the word about his projects, this collaboration with MCASB came together somewhat spontaneously,” she said.

The stars aligned nicely when the national holiday celebration day of Juneteenth was a date that Boogz could be in Santa Barbara, joined by Lil Buck and three other incredibly talented street dancers who are also close friends of theirs. “Our mission is to commemorate this significant day by honoring and supporting their innovation through movement, film, and more,” said Bostrom.

Juneteenth with Jon Boogz takes place on Thursday, June 19, at Center Stage Theater (751 Paseo Nuevo). The doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show begins at 6 p.m., and it will be followed by a reception on the Upper Arts Terrace with tunes by Val-Mar Records.

In addition to the party on the terrace, MCASB’s doors will be open to explore their new Arte del Pueblo exhibit. See bit.ly/4kVZrUY for tickets.