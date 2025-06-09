This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 8, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter



How did this Massachusetts home become a tropical oasis with modern flair? Interior designer Sashya Thind explains that unlike her clients’ projects, her own home was “more of an evolution of ideas as we lived in the home and embraced it.” The former doctor’s office is now a treasure trove of disparate delights; a harmonious blend of a seeming jumble of oxymoronic elements. Fourteen foot ceilings with a cozy vibe? Somehow it works. What drew me in was this velvety caterpillar of a couch just begging to be lounged upon. Turns out — naturally — it was a client’s reject that works perfectly in this lovely melting pot. Read all about it and get inspired to do your own thing.



NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your in box warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah

This Week’s Cover Home:

Credit: Courtesy

First time on the market in 23 years! 917 W. Victoria St. is a charming stand-alone California cottage blending old world charm with a modern flare. The home features two spacious bedrooms and 1-bathroom, formal dining room, cozy living room with fireplace, laundry room with new washer and dryer, beautiful wood floors, and a newly remodeled vibrant kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, high end appliances, LVP flooring, and a breakfast nook. Offered by Cole Robbins and Laura Drammer and open today from 1-4 p.m.

Today’s Featured Open House:

Credit: Courtesy

Nestled in the highly sought-after Harbor Hills Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara, 1103 Harbor Hills Dr. is an exquisite, custom-built home boasting three spacious bedrooms, 2.5 luxurious baths, and a fully equipped 1-bedroom-1-bath guest suite. Designed to capture breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, harbor, Channel Islands, mountains, and city, this residence epitomizes the California lifestyle. Shown by Stefan Stojanovski and open today from 1-5 p.m.

This Week’s Issue:

This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour or just relaxing in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!