This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 8, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter
How did this Massachusetts home become a tropical oasis with modern flair? Interior designer Sashya Thind explains that unlike her clients’ projects, her own home was “more of an evolution of ideas as we lived in the home and embraced it.” The former doctor’s office is now a treasure trove of disparate delights; a harmonious blend of a seeming jumble of oxymoronic elements. Fourteen foot ceilings with a cozy vibe? Somehow it works. What drew me in was this velvety caterpillar of a couch just begging to be lounged upon. Turns out — naturally — it was a client’s reject that works perfectly in this lovely melting pot. Read all about it and get inspired to do your own thing.
NOTE: I’m out of the office for the next few weeks, but we want to keep your in box warm while I’m away. Below, find a couple of current homes for sale to tickle your taste buds. Read this week’s real estate section or peruse today’s open house listings for more, and I’ll be back before you know it! —Sarah
This Week’s Cover Home:
First time on the market in 23 years! 917 W. Victoria St. is a charming stand-alone California cottage blending old world charm with a modern flare. The home features two spacious bedrooms and 1-bathroom, formal dining room, cozy living room with fireplace, laundry room with new washer and dryer, beautiful wood floors, and a newly remodeled vibrant kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, high end appliances, LVP flooring, and a breakfast nook. Offered by Cole Robbins and Laura Drammer and open today from 1-4 p.m.
Today’s Featured Open House:
Nestled in the highly sought-after Harbor Hills Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara, 1103 Harbor Hills Dr. is an exquisite, custom-built home boasting three spacious bedrooms, 2.5 luxurious baths, and a fully equipped 1-bedroom-1-bath guest suite. Designed to capture breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, harbor, Channel Islands, mountains, and city, this residence epitomizes the California lifestyle. Shown by Stefan Stojanovski and open today from 1-5 p.m.
This Week’s Issue:
This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour or just relaxing in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!
Premier Events
Sat, Jun 21
12:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Old Santa Ynez Days Pro Rodeo
Sun, Jun 22
11:00 AM
Santa Ynez
Old Santa Ynez Days Pro Rodeo
Mon, Jun 09
6:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Science Pub: The 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake
Tue, Jun 10
10:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Aging in Place: Planning for Comfort, Safety
Wed, Jun 11
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Public Meeting to Address Environmental Impacts of SpaceX Launches on the Central Coast
Wed, Jun 11
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Chaucer’s Book Signing with Area Author Bryan Burnell
Wed, Jun 11
8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Margo Cilker with Jeremy Ferrera at SOhO
Thu, Jun 12
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Extended Hours at the Sea Center
Thu, Jun 12
5:00 PM
Lompoc
Public Meeting to Address Environmental Impacts of SpaceX Launches on the Central Coast
Thu, Jun 12
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Lecture by Cheri Rae on Pearl Chase, Part Two
Thu, Jun 12
8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
An Evening with MaMuse at SOhO
Fri, Jun 13
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Circus Vargas Presents “Hollywood Dreams!”
Sat, Jun 21 12:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Old Santa Ynez Days Pro Rodeo
Sun, Jun 22 11:00 AM
Santa Ynez
Old Santa Ynez Days Pro Rodeo
Mon, Jun 09 6:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Science Pub: The 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake
Tue, Jun 10 10:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Aging in Place: Planning for Comfort, Safety
Wed, Jun 11 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Public Meeting to Address Environmental Impacts of SpaceX Launches on the Central Coast
Wed, Jun 11 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Chaucer’s Book Signing with Area Author Bryan Burnell
Wed, Jun 11 8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Margo Cilker with Jeremy Ferrera at SOhO
Thu, Jun 12 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Extended Hours at the Sea Center
Thu, Jun 12 5:00 PM
Lompoc
Public Meeting to Address Environmental Impacts of SpaceX Launches on the Central Coast
Thu, Jun 12 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Lecture by Cheri Rae on Pearl Chase, Part Two
Thu, Jun 12 8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
An Evening with MaMuse at SOhO
Fri, Jun 13 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
You must be logged in to post a comment.