This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 29, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

There’s something romantic and nostalgic about train travel, and these eight hotels have taken it one step further by transforming former train stations into charming hotels across the country: from Denver to Memphis to Nashville and beyond. The St. Louis Union Station opened in 1894 as the world’s largest train station. After its closure and a massive renovation in the 1980’s, it was named a national historic landmark and reopened as the St. Louis Union Station Hotel. Its Grand Hall, shown above, features a 65-foot-high barrel-vaulted ceiling with art nouveau mosaics and stained glass windows. These days, guests can sip a cocktail while an evening light show “paints” the ceiling with colorful designs. Such a beautiful way to time travel, and a classy alternative to Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience.

BACK TO THE BEACH:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

We’ve sure had beach weather lately. In case the sun and sea has inspired your latest decor dreams, make sure to check out this recent article from our Design Doctor columnist, Laura Gransberry. Laura suggests some salient dos and don’ts when trying to achieve a timeless coastal design. Do’s include a serene color palette with layers of texture. Things to avoid include stark whites, highly contrasting color combinations, and overcrowding. She says “Coastal interiors should feel sun-washed and relaxed, as though the colors have gently faded under salty air.” The home above is an adorable three-bedroom cottage on the Westside that has a touch of that beachy feel. It’s listed at $1,885,000 by Kat Hitchcock & Associates.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Jacob Guthrie



The home on our cover this week is positively dreamy. Santa Barbara’s architectural story lives in every corner of this 1930 Spanish Colonial Revival — an early home by Alex D’Alfonso, whose imprint still shapes the city today. At 115 W. Junipero Street, French doors swing open from the kitchen to a backyard made for al fresco dinners and long, sun-drenched weekends. Upstairs, a dreamy primary suite delivers vaulted ceilings, mountain views, a spa-like bath, and a terrace built for golden hour moments. Just blocks from local favorites like Handlebar Coffee Roasters, Los Agaves, Edomasa, and Trader Joe’s, the location is as good as it gets. Historic, soulful, and effortlessly Santa Barbara — offered at $1,299,000 by David Kim.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Have you been to the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Reserve lately? Because of its sensitive habitat, dogs aren’t allowed, so Scout’s constant company keeps me from walking the trails as often as I’d like. It’s one of those rare gems in our community: scenic, full of wildlife, and free for the enjoyment of all. Right on the edge of the marsh sits Silver Sands mobile home park, my mom’s home-sweet-home for more than twenty years. It’s an amazing, resident-owned park with a community feel, gorgeous mountain views, and only three blocks from the beach. 349 Ash Avenue #45 is a darling two-bedroom home built in 2020. The interior is sleek, elegant, and full of light, with a large deck in the back perfect for outdoor living. It’s listed by Yolanda Van Wingerden at $929,000 and open from 1-3 p.m. today. Stop by and visit on your way to the salt marsh or the beach. Or both!

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



We’ve got open houses galore for you to peruse today. Take a peek right here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



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