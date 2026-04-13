This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 12, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter
This week’s promise of showers has me hopeful for another round of flowers on our hillsides. While we wait to see what Mother Nature offers up next, there are plenty of ways to bring blooms indoors. Floral decor for spring may not be new, but lately I’ve seen so much delightful inspiration that my cup — or perhaps my flower vase — runneth over.
Guaranteeing sweet dreams, Architectural Digest shares ideas for floral bedding — incorporating blossoms into your bedroom no matter what your design aesthetic. From traditionalist to coastal, cottagecore to heirloom, there’s something for every style.
Next, AD rounds up floral decor ideas for less than $300 each, including a tulip-studded candelabra from Lulu and Georgia, an $18 Anthropologie trinket dish, and these cheerful pieces from West Elm and Le Creuset:
In colors this fun, they’re sure to brighten your mood — no matter how your garden is growing.
Speaking of gardens, this week’s Indy is our Spring Home & Garden issue. Inside: A look at a new local decor hotspot, buzz about backyard bees, a stunning home profile by our editor Leslie Dinaberg, and more. Plus, a comprehensive guide to local pros — from roofers to interior designers to landscape experts — it’s packed with home-and-garden goodness.
THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:
Continuing the theme of bringing the outdoors in, check out the gorgeous deck on this beautiful duplex located at 518 East Islay Street. One of my favorite parts of town — situated between the Upper East and Lower Riviera — offers walkability to downtown and sits high enough to enjoy a view. This turnkey property has been extensively remodeled and blends crisp contemporary architecture with meticulously crafted warm, inviting interiors. With two bedrooms and two baths in each unit, this home allows options for rental income, extended family living, or other lifestyle options. Offered by Casey Turpin at $2,950,000.
THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:
We’ve got open houses galore for you to consider visiting today. Take a peek right here.
THE INDEPENDENT CELEBRATES 40 YEARS:
Here’s the flip-thru version of this week’s Indy, with Home & Garden featured on the front and 518 E. Islay plus a plethora of other properties in the back. Thank you for reading The Home Page. Enjoy your Sunday, rain or shine!
Premier Events
Mon, Apr 13
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
New Horizons – Antonio Artese West Coast Trio
Mon, Apr 13
12:00 PM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Festival of Books
Mon, Apr 13
6:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Science Pub: Tackling Irreversible Climate Change
Tue, Apr 14
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Celebrate Your Freedom to Read! “Banned Book in Common” Discussion
Wed, Apr 15
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Senior Day – SB Botanic Garden
Wed, Apr 15
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Choose a Volunteer Role You’ll Love
Thu, Apr 16
7:00 PM
Goleta
Honk! The Ugly Duckling Musical
Fri, Apr 17
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Atmosphere of Venus: Astronomy After Hours
Fri, Apr 17
8:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Revisiting Creedence to Perform at Chumash
Sat, Apr 18
All day
Santa Barbara, CA
29th Annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby
Sat, Apr 18
9:00 AM
Lompoc
Coastal Cleanup & Walk at the Dangermond Preserve
Mon, Apr 13 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
New Horizons – Antonio Artese West Coast Trio
Mon, Apr 13 12:00 PM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Festival of Books
Mon, Apr 13 6:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Science Pub: Tackling Irreversible Climate Change
Tue, Apr 14 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Celebrate Your Freedom to Read! “Banned Book in Common” Discussion
Wed, Apr 15 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Senior Day – SB Botanic Garden
Wed, Apr 15 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Choose a Volunteer Role You’ll Love
Thu, Apr 16 7:00 PM
Goleta
Honk! The Ugly Duckling Musical
Fri, Apr 17 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Atmosphere of Venus: Astronomy After Hours
Fri, Apr 17 8:00 PM
Santa Ynez
Revisiting Creedence to Perform at Chumash
Sat, Apr 18 All day
Santa Barbara, CA
29th Annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby
Sat, Apr 18 9:00 AM
Lompoc
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