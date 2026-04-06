The Home Page | Painted Paws and a Private Adobe Oasis

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 5, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Happy Easter and Happy Passover to those who celebrate — and a Happy April to all. While Scout doesn’t exactly “do” Easter, above is a photo from that one time that she tried to dye Easter eggs. She may not look thrilled, but trust me — this is far better than the year she got tricked into wearing bunny ears.

Credit: Geoff Rue

Spring is showing off this week. We’ve had sprinkles, sunshine, and wispy clouds against bright blue skies. My friend Geoff Rue captured the Old Mission Rose Garden in full, glorious bloom. Prime real estate, indeed.

Credit: Courtesy of The Brady Group

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a local landmark, now is your chance. The Los Olivos Post Office building is on the market. Located in the center of town, just steps from the iconic flagpole. Offered by The Brady Group for $4,900,000.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Courtesy



This enchanting adobe home is available for the first time since the 1970s. With authentic Mexican tile floors, soaring beamed ceilings, and a cozy fireplace, 485 Mountain Drive is one of seven individual casitas set on five serene acres located steps from the Sheffield Reservoir walking trails. Built in the mid-1940s, El Rancho Hacienda was designed as a rural interpretation of the classic bungalow court, with grounds that evoke a private botanical garden. The two-bedroom main home also has a detached structure that offers flexible use as an office, laundry room, or art studio. A truly beautiful indoor-outdoor living experience, offered by James Krautmann at $1,700,000

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



We’ve gathered open houses galore for you to peruse today. Take a peek right here.

THE INDEPENDENT CELEBRATES 40 YEARS:

Credit: Mike Taylor



This week’s issue kicks off the 40th anniversary celebration of the Santa Barbara Independent. To mark the occasion, a gallery exhibit of some of our incredible front covers from over the years is on display at The Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library. If you didn’t make it to our opening party this past Thursday April 2nd — we missed you! — but you didn’t miss out completely. The show, called Covering Forty Years, is open during regular library hours through the end of May. Read about it here and check it out in person.

If you haven’t picked up this week’s print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!