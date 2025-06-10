Truck Gets Stuck Under Los Patos Railroad Bridge in Santa Barbara

Early this morning, as it exited the southbound 101, a box truck wedged itself under the old railroad bridge on Los Patos Way near the Santa Barbara Zoo. The bridge has a maximum clearance of 12-feet-3-inches, according to the sign on the bridge.

All scheduled trains in the area were paused after the truck got stuck around 7:30 a.m., while Caltrans evaluators confirmed the bridge’s integrity, said California Highway Patrol Officer Arevalo. Railroad traffic resumed after the truck — media photos showed it to be from Ryder Truck Rental — was towed away a couple hours later. Neither Amtrak nor Union Pacific provided a statement by deadline.