Truck Gets Stuck Under Los Patos Railroad Bridge in Santa Barbara

All Trains in the Area were Paused After Truck Got Stuck

By Vince Grafton
Tue Jun 10, 2025 | 1:36pm
A rental truck became wedged under the bridge at the Los Patos offramp the morning of June 10, 2025. | Credit: Google Maps

Early this morning, as it exited the southbound 101, a box truck wedged itself under the old railroad bridge on Los Patos Way near the Santa Barbara Zoo. The bridge has a maximum clearance of 12-feet-3-inches, according to the sign on the bridge.

All scheduled trains in the area were paused after the truck got stuck around 7:30 a.m., while Caltrans evaluators confirmed the bridge’s integrity, said California Highway Patrol Officer Arevalo. Railroad traffic resumed after the truck — media photos showed it to be from Ryder Truck Rental — was towed away a couple hours later. Neither Amtrak nor Union Pacific provided a statement by deadline.

Wed Jun 11, 2025 | 04:40am
