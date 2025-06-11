Rebecca Horrigan has been a freelance writer for the Santa Barbara Independent since 2016. When she’s not writing about the newest restaurants or recent concerts, she’s working on inspiring a love of writing in her students at the Riviera Ridge School where she teaches 6th and 7th grade English. Horrigan also teaches a Creative Writing, Poetry, and Journalism Honors Course.

During their Journalism unit, students wrote news stories, opinion pieces, interviews, restaurant reviews and more, looking at articles from the Independent to gain inspiration and find out about important issues and events in SB. For a little treat and real world perspective on working in this field, students enjoyed a visit to the Santa Barbara Independent office! Senior Editor, Tyler Hayden gave them a tour and overview of how a newsroom works. They got to speak with our reporters and meet some other staff too. These young journalists learned all about the power of media and how using their words can make big impacts on the community!