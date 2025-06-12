Before You Build: When to Hire an Architect

In the world of design and construction, the line between interior design and architecture can sometimes blur. As an interior designer, I deeply appreciate the beauty of space planning, materials, textures, and furnishings. But I’ve also learned that some of the most transformative, high-impact projects happen when architects are brought in — not just for their technical know-how, but for their design vision. Understanding when and why to bring an architect on board can save you time and money, while also ensuring your project is exactly as you had imagined.

While not every renovation or design project requires architectural services, certain scenarios make hiring an architect not only advisable but essential. Here are the most common.

Structural Changes, New Construction, and Full-Scale Renovation

If you are altering the layout of a building — knocking down or adding walls, raising ceilings, moving staircases, or expanding the footprint — an architect should be involved. These changes impact a building’s structural integrity and require a licensed professional to resolve how the various building elements relate, support, and respond to one another. The earlier you engage an architect, the better. Architects don’t just react to problems — they can also help avoid them by foreseeing potential bumps down the road.

When designing a new building or planning a large-scale renovation, an architect does more than just create drawings for construction. They consider how the building lives within its environment: the path of the sun, the landscape, and the rhythms of daily life. They are constantly thinking one step ahead — about timing, phasing, and the sequencing of construction decisions that will affect everything from your budget to your move-in date.

Permit Requirements and Site Challenges

Many municipalities require stamped architectural drawings for building permits, especially for work involving electrical, plumbing, or HVAC modifications. But beyond paperwork, architects shine when faced with challenging sites. Whether you are dealing with a steep slope, a flood zone, a historic building, or an unusual lot, architects have the training to turn constraints into opportunities.

Why Hire an Architect?

While interior designers specialize in shaping the look, feel, and function of interior spaces, architects consider how spaces relate and flow together, guiding movement and creating a sense of continuity throughout the entire environment. They think about the visible and the invisible elements of your building that make it function smoothly. A good architect can take your wish list and translate it into spatial solutions you didn’t even know were possible — such as positioning your home to take advantage of the warm afternoon sun during the winter or tearing down a wall to frame a beautiful ocean view.

Thanks to advancing technology, the design process is more immersive than ever. Along with delivering beautiful renderings, like those provided here by Mosaic Architecture and Interiors in Santa Barbara, architects can now walk clients through their future spaces long before a shovel hits the ground. They use tools like 3D modeling, virtual reality, and even AI to visualize mood, materials, and light. This clarity early on leads to faster decisions, fewer surprises, and a more joyful design journey.

Credit: Courtesy

Project Coordination and Customization

An architect’s job doesn’t stop at design — they’re often the thread that connects all the moving parts of a project. From coordinating structural engineers to collaborating with contractors and interior designers, they ensure that your vision is executed from concept to completion. And unlike off-the-shelf house plans, their work is tailored — designed around your lifestyle, your site, and your goals.

Seamless Collaboration

From my perspective as an interior designer, some of the most successful projects I’ve worked on have been the result of close collaboration with architects. Interior designers and architects each bring a distinct skill set to the table, but the magic happens when those skills overlap. Great design happens when both the details and the big picture are considered together. Working in tandem from day one ensures that every decision — from finishes to foundations — supports a unified vision. The results are not only beautiful; they are also deeply livable and long-lasting.

Final Thoughts

If your project involves more than just cosmetic updates, it’s worth exploring the full spectrum of what an architect can offer. The clarity, safety, and vision they provide often result in smoother execution and fewer surprises along the way. When you assemble the right team — architect, interior designer, and contractor — you’re setting your project up for long-term success. Ultimately, the decision to hire an architect isn’t just about necessity; it’s about realizing your project’s fullest potential through expert collaboration and intentional design.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.