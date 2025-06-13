Looking for a cute calico? Meet Cali!

Okay, let’s be real – every calico kitten is adorable, but Cali might just take the cake. She’s a calico tabby with tons of personality: playful, cuddly, and totally ready to steal your heart (and maybe your socks).

Cali was part of a surprise litter – her mom’s owner thought she was spayed until… surprise kittens! Thankfully, RESQCATS stepped in to help.

Cali’s been socialized, so she’ll settle into your home like she owns the place. She’s had her vet check, first vaccines, is FeLV/FIV negative, spayed, wormed, and microchipped.

Come meet her at RESQCATS! Schedule an adoption visit at http://www.RESQCATS.org or call Jeffyne at (805) 452-4185.

Bonus: she’s ridiculously cute with her sister Mattie- maybe you need a matching set?

Credit: Courtesy

Bella

Credit: Courtesy

This stunning golden girl is Bella, a 2-year-old spayed German Shepherd with a heart full of love and a gentle soul to match. Bella is curious, playful and friendly with people. At about 65 lbs., she’s the perfect mix of beauty, brains, and sweetness. She walks like a pro on leash and is very treat-motivated. Please call or email to set up a meet with her – sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com or 805-681-5285.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bella and other dogs for adoption. To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homesand advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behaviorenrichment, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.