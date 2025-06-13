Santa Barbara Hotel Worker Recognized for Saving Two Guests’ Lives

Speaking in Spanish, maintenance worker Danny De La Cruz remembered his first conversation with Tom Patton, general manager of the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Santa Barbara.

“When I arrived here, I had no experience,” De La Cruz said. “I talked to Mr. Tom and said, ‘If you give me a chance, you won’t regret it.’”

Sixteen years later, De La Cruz has made good on his word and then some, recently saving the lives of two hotel guests in two separate incidents. For his actions, he was recognized by Wyndham during the company’s 2025 Global Conference in Las Vegas.

In the first incident, a young boy was feeding ducks near one of the Calle Real property’s ponds when he fell in. De La Cruz jumped after him, pulled the child out, and administered CPR until help arrived.

Danny De La Cruz onstage at the awards ceremony with Wyndham executives | Credit: Courtesy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In the second, De La Cruz came across a guest outside their room in visible distress, choking and unable to breathe. Once again, De La Cruz sprang to action and performed the Heimlich maneuver, clearing the man’s airway and delivering life-saving care.

“To save a life once is the mark of a hero,” said Patton. “But to do it twice — and remain as humble, kind, and dependable as ever — speaks to the very essence of who Danny is.”

Beyond these dramatic moments, De La Cruz is known around the hotel for his warmth, unfailing smile, and above-and-beyond work ethic.

“The thing about Danny that I admire most is his can-do attitude and always getting the job done right,” said Housekeeping Manager Sara Morales. “And he’s not afraid to learn more.”

“I did what I could,” said De La Cruz of his two brushes with near-tragedy, “and anyone else would have done the same.”