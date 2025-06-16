History and Hospitality at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

While growing up in Santa Barbara, I frequently visited the Santa Ynez Valley, and Mattei’s Tavern was always a familiar landmark. I’d often hear stories about its days as a stagecoach stop in the late 1880s — my great-grandfather even made the journey from Santa Barbara by stagecoach to stay at the inn. In more recent years, when Mattei’s was operating solely as a restaurant, I loved visiting for a glimpse into that bygone era.

Although it closed in 2018, Mattei’s Tavern reopened in 2022 as part of a new chapter: The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, a luxury resort reimagined by owners Brian and Shamra Strange in collaboration with Auberge Resorts Collection. I’d dined there a few times since its revival but was eager to experience the resort after it fully debuted in 2023. After a recent overnight, I was impressed by how seamlessly the team has melded historic charm with modern luxury, preserving the property’s heritage while enhancing it for today’s discerning traveler.

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

A Brief History of Mattei’s Tavern



The story of Mattei’s Tavern begins in 1886, when Felix and Lucy Mattei opened the Central Hotel — a seven-room inn with a dining room and bar that welcomed stagecoach travelers from Santa Barbara. A year later, the Pacific Coast Railway arrived in Los Olivos, its southernmost stop located right in front of the hotel. After the nearby Los Olivos Hotel burned down in 1890, the family renamed their inn the Hotel Los Olivos before eventually settling on Mattei’s Tavern.

Even after the railroad bypassed Los Olivos in 1901, Mattei’s continued to thrive, becoming a gathering place for cowboys, ranchers, politicians, and celebrities — whether local or passing through. During Prohibition, it was known as a place for poker games and “secret” drinks — bootleg liquor was hidden under the floorboards, still evident today. When Felix passed in 1930, one of his sons carried on the legacy until his death in 1956. Decades later, after a series of ownership changes, the Strange family stepped in with a vision to restore Mattei’s as a premier destination.

Connecting Past and Present

Today, the spirit of Mattei’s lives on at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern — a 67-room retreat just steps from the heart of Los Olivos. Even though it’s right in town, this luxury getaway doesn’t feel out of place. The resort’s low-profile, whitewashed buildings with red roofs echo the original architecture, blending seamlessly with the four historic cottages, now meticulously renovated. At the center of it all is the iconic water tower, surrounded by an herb garden, a lawn with cornhole, and a fire pit — creating a setting that feels both elevated and easygoing. Not surprisingly, that leisurely sense of ease never wavered during my stay.

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

After checking in, I headed to my Balcony King Studio. The space was cozy yet refined, with a black-and-white palette warmed by pops of purple and yellow. A four-poster bed, walk-in shower, indoor fireplace, and private terrace with an outdoor fireplace were just a few highlights. In true Auberge fashion, thoughtful touches, including wool blankets, robes, a striped tote, and a Nespresso machine, made the stay feel extra special.

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

As tempting as it was to stay in, the sunny weather pulled me outside to the pool. Tucked behind a stone wall and framed by olive trees, it gave off Italian countryside vibes that made it easy to settle into vacation mode. I dug into a kale salad from the poolside bar and soaked in the relaxed pace, which perfectly set the tone for my next stop: the spa.

The Lavender Barn is the resort’s stunning new wellness space, featuring soaring ceilings, exposed beams, and soothing earth tones. It’s the kind of place that invites a full exhale. I opted for the 90-minute Slow Wellness Ritual, a grounding treatment that incorporates locally grown lavender through a foot scrub, reflexology, full-body massage, and ear seed therapy. I pretty much floated out of there. I decided to keep the serene vibes going with a eucalyptus steam, a brief dip in the cold plunge, and a moment in the lounge before joining the historical tour.

The Inn offers a range of curated experiences for guests, both on- and off-property, including the complimentary Historical Property Tour every Thursday. If you’re curious about Mattei’s storied past, it’s worth carving out the time. We began at the original entrance, where guests once arrived by stagecoach, then stepped into what is now Felix Feed & Coffee — formerly the main dining room. The original chandelier still hangs overhead, and the walls are lined with restored red-striped wallpaper and portraits of the Mattei family. In the sunroom, antique lanterns from its early days are on display, adding charm and a tangible sense of history.

My favorite space, though, is The Bar. It’s rustic and welcoming, with dim lighting, a rock fireplace, a long wooden bar, and well-worn leather chairs. One wall is lined with horseshoes, each labeled with the name of a notable ranchero and their horse — such as Walt Disney and his horse, Minnie Mouse.

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

After the tour, a friend joined me for dinner at the Tavern. For a Thursday night, the space was lively and buzzing in the best way, and we settled into a booth near the open kitchen to watch the action. On the California-ranch-inspired menu, we were told not to miss the Chicken & Caviar appetizer. I’m glad we took the advice: The buttermilk fried chicken, topped with caviar and crème fraîche, was delicious. Since we weren’t particularly hungry, we split an entrée — Lucy’s Half Chicken — which was both flavorful and beautifully presented. We joked afterward about our accidental chicken theme, but both dishes held their own. For dessert, we shared a seasonal fruit galette that was exceptional. The friendly, attentive service was just as memorable.

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern | Credit: Courtesy

After dinner, we carried our glasses of pinot noir back to the room and sipped under the stars from the patio — a perfect end to a truly wonderful day. I couldn’t help but wish I didn’t have to check out the next morning. Luckily, for those who do want to make it all last a little longer, Mattei’s offers private memberships, making it easy to return for poolside hangs or Tavern dinners whenever the mood strikes.

Two years since opening its doors, The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern still has vintage charm but now with the polish of a high-end resort. The landscaping has started to fill in, the staff have found their rhythm, and the experience feels more complete — I can see why it’s become an “it” destination in Santa Barbara wine country. I can’t wait to return.