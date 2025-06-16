As the sun began to peak through the coastal morning mist on Saturday, Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) began their eighth year of free celebrations at Plaza Del Mar Park. Bringing the block party to the band shell amphitheater, JSB’s “Hope for the People” began celebrating Black Independence Day just as the “No Kings” protest came to an end across the street.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Protesters rested their signs in the lawn and listened to local talent, including Pastor David Moore, Poet Yutopia Essex, Poet Ariel Phoenix, Dirtydom & The Vibe, EvoLucians, P$ Experience, Kat Lincoln & Sin Palabras, and The Knew Vibe with DJ PTRK LMR to keep joyful music flowing in between performances.

The community showed up to support, with multiple people enjoying the Indy Parenting kids zone with 805 Body Art face painting and the Santa Barbara Public Library on the Go Van. Local nonprofits Community Environmental Council, MLK Jr. SB, Moms Demand Action Santa Barbara, NAACP Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics all showed up with helpful handouts, calls to action, and some fun tabling giveaways to garner more support.

The Black Artisans Market also made its return with creations from multiple local artists including Carrie’s Daughter BUnique, Dawn Carlson, Gypsy Moon House, Healing & Feel Good Candles, Healing Justice SB, Howeventful, Kadence Naturals, Kat Lincoln & Sin Palabras, Moore on Health, Myles BBQ, Planet Protectors Santa Barbara, Reyna, Riah Safari, Shirely Girl Boutique, Sweet Haul, Tracy, To Live A Colorful Life, Warrior Mother Essential Oils & Blends, The Whole 9, and The Wisdom Center.

While this Thursday, June 19, is still a federal holiday hosting a few events around town — like MCASB’s Juneteenth with Jon Boogz and SBIFF’s Juneteenth cinematic celebration — Saturday’s event brought out food trucks (A & R Catering, Mony’s Tacos, and Reality Eatz) and brought a brand new beer and wine garden for attendees 21 years of age and older, pouring drinks from Muni Wine/Potek Winery and Third Window Brewing Company.

Juneteenth SB also did a final push for the State of the Black Community Survey, which helps gather data about the Black community across Santa Barbara County. Facilitated by UCSB Center for Evaluation, and sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation and NAACP Santa Maria—Lompoc, the survey will officially close on June 30, 2025.