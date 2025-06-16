UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang’s (Temporary) Replacement Named

In a move akin to an administrative buzzer-beater, UC President Michael Drake announced the interim replacement for retiring UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang on Monday. Yang’s 31-year-tenure expired on June 14, as the school’s seniors celebrated the end of both the academic year and their undergraduate education.

UCSB’s Executive Vice Chancellor David Marshall will temporarily take the helm until a new chancellor is found, vetted, and appointed, Drake said. The announcement followed a period of uncertainty and skepticism around who may take Yang’s place and when, as the search process — started nearly a year ago — had still not bore any fruit last week, even with Yang’s retirement date quickly approaching.

Drake’s announcement, sent out en masse via email to UCSB faculty and staff, began by commending Yang for his “remarkable leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence,” crediting Yang for the school’s “historic growth” in many areas.

He then went on to gush about Marshall, who has served as vice chancellor since 2014, and previously served for 16 years as the Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts. Drake described him as a “nationally recognized scholar in the humanities,” and noted that he’s led “major campus initiatives” in academic planning, faculty diversity, undergraduate education and interdisciplinary research.

“His deep experience, institutional knowledge, and longstanding partnership with Chancellor Yang position him exceptionally well to guide UCSB during this transitional period,” Drake said.

“I know that Henry and David share a close and collaborative working relationship, and over the coming weeks, they will work together to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.”

As for the search for Yang’s permanent replacement, the process remains “actively underway,” Drake said, promising to continue to update the school community as the search progresses.