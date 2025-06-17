Santa Barbara City College Begins Construction on $105 Million Physical Education Complex

Santa Barbara City College began construction for its new physical education complex on Monday, June 16.

The $105 million project — which will replace its existing 62-year-old athletic facility with a state-of-the-art, four-story, 77,000-square-foot sports complex — is made possible by $34 million in state funds and $71 million from the Measure P Bond extension, which South County voters approved with a 66 percent majority.

For safety, the construction zone will be fenced off during the initial phases of demolition, abatement, and site preparation. The fencing will feature architectural renderings of the new facility and a QR code linking to the official website for project, which is expected to be completed in 2028.