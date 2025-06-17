News
Education

Santa Barbara City College Begins Construction on $105 Million Physical Education Complex

Construction Zone Will Be Fenced Off During Initial Phases of Demolition, Abatement, and Site Preparation

By Vince Grafton
Tue Jun 17, 2025 | 10:39am
SBCC's aging Physical Education building will be demolished to make way for a state-of-the-art sports complex with a NCAA regulation gym, classrooms, dance and exercise rooms, a fitness center, and staff office space. | Credit: Vince Grafton

Santa Barbara City College began construction for its new physical education complex on Monday, June 16.

The $105 million project — which will replace its existing 62-year-old athletic facility with a state-of-the-art, four-story, 77,000-square-foot sports complex — is made possible by $34 million in state funds and $71 million from the Measure P Bond extension, which South County voters approved with a 66 percent majority.

For safety, the construction zone will be fenced off during the initial phases of demolition, abatement, and site preparation. The fencing will feature architectural renderings of the new facility and a QR code linking to the official website for project, which is expected to be completed in 2028.

