Tasty Meal Deals at Habit Burger & Grill

Founded in Santa Barbara, the now national Habit Burger & Grill chain is bringing unbeatable value to its menu with its new Gotta Habit Meal Deals featuring half-sandwiches with the choice of a side and a drink.
Starting at just $6, Habit Burger & Grill is featuring premium, grilled-to-order sandwich combos. The favorites include the BBQ grilled chicken, chicken club, and Santa Barbara char, plus your choice of golden fries, crispy tempura green beans, or a fresh side salad. “Half of a sandwich at the Habit is guaranteed to deliver more satisfaction than a full one elsewhere,” says the promo.
For those skeptical that half isn’t enough to satisfy their appetite, the Habit boasts a sandwich that comes out on top when compared to a leading burger chain with the weight of 243 grams for a half Santa Barbara char, compared to only 229 grams for the competitor’s whole burger.
The Gotta Habit Meal Deals are available through July 9 at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations, including locally. The deals include the $6, $8, and $10 meal deals. For $6, customers can get a half of a BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, with a choice of side, and regular drink. For $8, there is half of a chicken club, a choice of side, and a large drink. For $10, there is half of a Santa Barbara char, five-piece chicken bites, a choice of side, and a large drink.
Stop by one of the participating locations today to take advantage of this limited time meal deal and celebrate the summer with good eats! habitburger.com
