Trend Alert: Color Drenching

If you spend any time scrolling through design blogs or occasionally pop onto Pinterest, you’re likely greeted by rooms wrapped in bold, rich color — top to bottom, wall to wall. These monochromatic spaces, where all of the walls, ceiling, and trim are painted in a single hue, are part of a design style known as color drenching.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: a space immersed in a single color, creating a cohesive, immersive environment. But while the palette may be unified, that doesn’t mean the room falls flat. Designers often use variations in finish — think soft matte on the walls, a touch of gloss on the trim — to add depth and texture. In addition to the walls and ceilings, many objects and installations, such as window treatments and light fixtures, get the same color treatment. When done well, color drenching feels both intentional and sophisticated.

One of the biggest reasons to try this technique? It can make a space feel larger. By eliminating contrast lines between walls, trim, and ceiling, your eye doesn’t stop and start — it just flows. This is especially helpful in smaller rooms where visual breaks can make everything feel a bit tighter. When the ceiling is the same color as the walls, it can actually give the illusion of more height, making the room feel more expansive and harmonious.

If you are ready to try color drenching in your home, consider these tips.

Bedrooms: Color drenching doesn’t always mean drama. A serene blue, carried from the walls to the trim to the ceiling, can create a calming, cocoon-like bedroom. Layer in textiles in similar tones — pillows, duvets, even rugs — and you’ll have a space that feels thoughtfully designed.

Bathrooms: Powder bathrooms are the perfect playground for this technique. Go beyond paint and use materials such as tile or grasscloth wallpaper, in a single hue. When surfaces share the same tone, a small powder room can suddenly feel elevated and surprisingly spacious.

Pass-Through Spaces: Hallways, stairwells, and foyers are often overlooked, but color drenching can turn these transitional areas into a beautiful moment. A bold hue can add instant character without overwhelming the rest of your home.

Office Areas: If your living room doubles as your office, use color to help define zones. Painting the walls, desk, and shelving in the same shade can subtly separate a work nook from the rest of the space — without the need for walls or partitions.

Whether you’re drawn to quiet hues or something a little moodier, color drenching offers a fresh way to bring cohesion and style into your home. It’s not just about making a statement — it’s about creating a feeling. And in the right space, the effect can be transformative.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.