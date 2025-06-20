Credit: Courtesy











Button

Here is a sweet male abyssinian guinea pig with a lush black and white swirly coat. He is quite gentle, interactive, and thoroughly enjoys cuddle time on a lap, especially if there are greens and some carrot for refreshment! Button is sociable and might make a good companion for another single male

Credit: Courtesy

Lady Grey

If you are fan of the mini-lop rabbits then don’t delay in coming to see the lovely Lady Grey. She is not only very cute but also gentle and sweet-tempered, and has the impeccable litter habits that you would expect from a lady! The mini-lops get adopted quickly so don’t wait to come meet her and maybe take her home with you!

Come meet these two sweet furries, and plenty of others, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go tohttp://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Seti

Credit: Courtesy

Not all love is loud. Some love tiptoes in quietly, settles beside you, and waits for your heart to notice.

Seti is a seven-year-old black cat with a quiet heart and a tender soul. He may be shy at first, preferring the comfort of a cozy corner over the spotlight, but with a little patience and kindness, he begins to open up. Once he trusts you, Seti becomes a deeply affectionate companion, offering calm company and warm snuggles that feel all the more special because they were earned.

He is not looking for adventure or excitement. What Seti wants is simple: a peaceful home, a soft blanket, and a human who understands the beauty of quiet moments and slow trust.

If you believe the best relationships are built over time, come meet Seti at our Santa Barbara Campus. He is ready to start the next chapter of his life, one gentle pawstep at a time.

Santa Barbara Humane is open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. Learn more atsbhumane.org/adopt.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.