Celebrate Summer Santa Barbara Style with Finch & Fork’s Seasonal Chef’s Table Dinner

Try Their Lobster & Rosé Special on June 22

Fri Jun 20, 2025 | 3:08pm
Finch & Fork’s Lobster and Rose Chef’s Table is Sunday, June 22. | Photo: Courtesy

The summer season is finally upon us, and to celebrate, Finch & Fork is hosting a Summer Chef’s Table dinner. Raise a glass to the season and join them for the special dinner of Lobster and Rosé. The elegant evening, crafted by Executive Chef John Vasquez, will be fit out with a communal Lobster Boil where guests can toast with a curated flight of rosé wines from Paradise Springs Winery, paired with each course.

The menu includes lobster tortellini in Brodo, as well as rosemary bacon biscuits and truffle lobster mac and cheese. The communal boil includes tails, claws, shrimp, clams, mussels, sausage, potato, and corn. The night will be rounded out with a mixed berry shortcake.

This summer dining experience is priced at $95 a person and will take place on Sunday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable using this link: tinyurl.com/finchandfork. Visit Finch & Fork at 31 West Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara for a decadent evening.

