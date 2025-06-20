TV Santa Barbara Celebrates its 50th Year of Broadcasting and Sharing Truth and Empowerment

Television by the people, for the people! The mission of the Santa Barbara local news channel, TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), is to empower people to make media that matters. Commemorating 50 years of broadcasting since its inception in 1975, the nonprofit organization hosted its Golden Anniversary Celebration on June 13, honoring its history, its founder, and contributors, as well as groundbreaking local stories. The event began with a cocktail hour at the Community Environmental Council Building and then moved on to SOhO Restaurant and Music Club for an engaging media awards dinner and live auction. To keep the groove going, a 70s-themed dance party closed the evening with the TVSB All Star Band led by Hector Hurtado. Tickets for the afterparty were open to the public, and festive costumes were donned on the dance floor.

The night was marked by awards given to people who built TVSB and carried on its legacy of uncommercialized news access for Santa Barbara. TVSB Executive Director Erik Davis introduced the community leaders and content creators, as well as emceed the event. Board Chair Meighann Helene was given an Emeritus Award and provided a thought-provoking speech. She emphasized a call for continued free media access and voices, especially during this time, when journalism is constantly under pressure and directly supporting our local communities.

Guests enjoying the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Erik Davis and Rebecca Brand at the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Guests at the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

The TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Guests enjoying the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Board member Rebecca Brand at the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Justin Gunn and Erik Davis enjoying the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Guests, including SB City Councilman Oscar Gutierrez, enjoying the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Rebecca Brand, Dennis Foster and Cynder Sinclair enjoying the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Guests enjoying the TVSB Anniversary Celebration | Photo: Rebecca Brand

Notable was the presentation by founder Ira Opper on “Santa Barbara’s Soapbox, the Origin Story.” Opper emphasized the expansive and revolutionary Channel 2 in the 70s and local news broadcasting history, and how they worked hand in hand as he has seen throughout his time working in Santa Barbara. Freedom of speech and protest were highlights of his presentation and were empowering as a young journalist. Davis, the staff, the board of directors, and the honorees emphasized the importance of TVSB as it is a voice of our community. Times have changed, but TVSB has changed with them by offering diverse programming, technical platforms, and physical spaces for local storytelling and vital community news and partnerships.

Along with Opper’s presentation were additional honorees including Michael Mongold, Tracy Beard, Arthur Von Wiesenberger, JP Montalvo, Hap Freund, Mary Hudson, Keith Hudson, Dyanne Crystal Iverson, Rebecca Brand, Dr. Victor Rios, Angelique Davis, Leslie Sokol, Dr. Teri Jory, Tom Raftican, Michael Nicholson, and Bob Lovgren. Accompanying the awards presentation, a live auction took place with auctioneer Tina Ballue offering exciting packages and getaways to raise funds for this fundamental community resource.

Learn more about TVSB at tvsantabarbara.org.