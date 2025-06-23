Free Concert Series in Chase Palm Park Returns

The Concerts in the Park series, a community tradition since 2000, returns to Chase Palm Park July 3-24. The annual concert series is free to the public and offers a variety of artists making it a perfect family-fun night. The popular concert series, hosted by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, draws large crowds every year.

Concerts will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday in July at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park. The community is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the performances. The ocean view along with these bands will make the series out to be the perfect event for all age groups.

Chase Palm Park concert | Photo: Courtesy

Four unique artists spanning decades and genres will rock the stage starting with the Molly Ringwald Project, an 80’s hits band on July 3. Bringing the 50’s and 60’s rock and roll is Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries on July 10. The following week on July 17 is The Academy, who blends reggae music with genres such as pop and hip-hop. Closing the series on July 24 is Soul Majestic, a local cover band performing songs such as “Uptown Funk” and “I Wish.” With a diverse range of performers the series is sure to be a great night out for anyone.

