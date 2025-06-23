Old Spanish Days Hosts Fiesta Ranchera at Stow House in Goleta

Santa Barbara band Area 51 got people moving on the dance floor as they played classic rock and funk, including four Michael Jackson songs back to back. Dancers didn’t seem to mind, swinging and swirling across the dance floor. | Credit: Elaine Sanders
Old Spanish Days hosted their annual Fiesta Ranchera event on June 19 at the Stow House gardens in Goleta for Pre-Fiesta celebration. Fiesta Ranchera originally started with 1997 Old Spanish Days Presidente Tim Taylor wanting to bring fiesta to Goleta. Fiesta Ranchera brings a fun night filled with food and drinks from local vendors and ends the evening with performances and dancing.
Attendees walked into the venue dressed in embroidered floral dresses, cowboy hats, and boots carrying lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the performances planned for later in the evening. Vendor tents lined the walkway displaying a large selection of food, wine, and beer. Guests walked around chatting, trying the appetizers while a guitar softly strummed in the background.
Once you’re so full that you think you can’t handle any more food, think again, because there’s desert. The sweet treat that had me coming back for more was the gelatina de mosaico from Catering Connection. I grabbed four of these delicious treats throughout the night, and it was definitely my favorite dessert of the night.
El Presidente Fritz Olenberger addressed the guests, asking who was there for their first time; a few hands shot up and Olenberger responded, “You’ll be back.” Next, he asked who has been coming for more than ten years, to which a majority of guests’ hands went up. It’s clear that this celebration has become a beloved tradition for the community.
First up was Plascencia, wearing a floral dress with pink fabric bunched at the bottom and her 2025 Junior Spirit of Fiesta sash. Her performance was a highlight of the evening causing loud cheering and applause from the crowd. Plascencia’s dance ended with a bow to the crowd and a flare of her skirt as she walked off the stage.
Treviño took the stage next, wearing a dark green dress, white cowboy hat, and her 2025 Spirit of Fiesta sash. Her dance was slow and emotional, eventually picking up intensity, finishing with a dramatic pose then bowing to the crowd.
Following the flamenco dancers the band, Area 51 took the stage. They started with “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder which immediately drew a large group to the dance floor. More and more people joined the dancing as Area 51 did their customary crowd favorite tunes. The crowd even spilled onto the lawn, a dance party worthy of the fiesta celebration.