Spencer The Gardener Comes to Santa Barbara’s SOhO Music Club

The SOhO Music Club in downtown Santa Barbara is hosting a documentary screening on July 3 of the previously sold-out feature-length film, More Than Just A Party Band, followed by a live performance by the film’s focal band and Santa Barbara gem, Spencer The Gardener.

Robert Redfield, the film’s director, cinematographer, and writer, shared that, “While Spencer [Barnitz, founder and frontman of Spencer The Gardener] is known for bringing a ton of fun and joy to his music and live performances, the film digs into his personal life and his adventures.” More Than Just A Party Band highlights Barnitz’s 40-year artistic journey in creating music that some declare as “the soul of Santa Barbara.” His previous bands in the 1980s include The Tan and The Wedding Band.

Spencer Barnitz of Spencer the Gardener | Photo: Robert Redfield

Known for their sound described as “surf mariachi,” “indie pop surf salsa,” and self-described as “Latin big band spy movie set on a moody tropical beach,” Spencer The Gardener has released nine albums, including two from the family-friendly kid series called “Organic Gangster.” Their newest album is Shine On, released in November 2023.

Featuring interviews with Glen Phillips from Toad The Wet Sprocket and Marko DeSantis from Sugarcult, as well as conversations with friends, neighbors, other musicians, and even footage from Good Morning America, More Than Just A Party Band paints a picture of Barnitz’s decades-long impact in locations such as Santa Barbara, London, Peru, and Mexico.

Funding for the film came from “Kickstarter sponsors and local contributions,” and this documentary was released as one of three parts of a project imagined by musician and producer Emile Millar.

Spencer Barnitz of Spencer the Gardener | Photo: Robert Redfield

More Than Just A Party Band will be available to stream online at the end of July. The exact date will be announced at the documentary screening on July 3, and later, this date can be found on their website.

As Redfield puts it: “I think viewers — even his fans — will be surprised to learn, as I was, about [Barnitz’s] many lives and loves, and the resulting depth of his work.” The 80-minute film is clearly a product of hard work, and showcases personal trials, creative resilience, and comebacks. According to a press release, “[Barnitz] sees his many past lives focus into a coherent story just in time to face another existential crisis.”

Tickets are available now at sohosb.com. The screening will begin at 7 p.m. on July 3. To keep up-to-date and check out more information, follow @MoreThanJustAPartyBand on Instagram.