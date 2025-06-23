Suspicious Package Closes Hollister Avenue in Goleta

After a suspicious package was found not far from Goleta City Hall on Monday morning, several blocks of Hollister Avenue were closed while sheriff’s deputies investigated. Hollister, a major arterial through Goleta, was blocked between Los Carneros Road to Aero Camino after a call came at around 9:30 a.m. on June 23 about a backpack found on the 6500 block.

The Sheriff’s bomb squad used a robot to inspect the the tan-colored backpack, said Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Once the pack was open, it was found to contain personal belongings and nothing hazardous. Hollister reopened shortly after noon.