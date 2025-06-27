A Line Of Zodiac-Inspired Cheeses That Will Surprise Your Palate

For 21-year-old Avery Jones, it was never too early to start making cheese. Jones founded Shooting Star Creamery while still in high school, inspired by years of hands-on experience at her family’s creamery in Paso Robles under the mentorship of her seasoned cheesemaking father.

Avery Jones of Shooting Star Creamery | Photo: Courtesy

Jones’ cheeses are zodiac-inspired, introducing a modern concept to a traditional process. Each cheese that she presents is named after a zodiac sign and crafted in small batches with strictly sheep or a blend of sheep and cow milk.

Now available at select Gelson’s locations, the Shooting Star Creamery lineup presents Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Aries is her award-winning cheese that earned Best in Class and Third Place Best in Show at the 2019 American Cheese Society Awards. It is a Basque style cheese aged for six months, giving it rich and brothy flavors with a roasted chestnut finish.

The Leo is a young and bloomy rind cheese with strictly sheep milk. This creamy cheese has a thin white rind and light notes of grapes and fresh cut grass.

The Sagittarius is made from a blend of sheep and cow milk. It has a dense paste with mild flavor and nutty undertones with hints of apricot.

Jones’ mission is purpose-driven, as a portion of her proceeds supports organizations serving veterans and amputees. Part of Avery’s larger effort is to build a company that serves her community in a meaningful way. Since she started her business, Jones’ goal was not just to make tasty cheese, but to also inspire a younger generation to get involved with the craft of artisan cheesemaking. See shootingstarcreamery.com.