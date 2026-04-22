The Santa Barbara Bowl will close out summer on a high note when American singer, songwriter, and record producer Beck brings his Ride Lonesome Tour to the hillside amphitheater on Tuesday, September 22.

With Santa Barbara’s sweeping vistas as its backdrop, the Bowl feels tailor-made for an eight-time Grammy Award–winning artist such as Beck, whose shape-shifting sound has long resisted easy categorization. Since the unlikely breakout of “Loser” in the mid-’90s, he’s built a career on reinvention — moving fluidly between lo-fi folk, sample-heavy alt-rock, and polished, genre-blurring pop. Albums such as Mellow Gold (1994) and Odelay (1996) not only defined an era but still resonate with a restless, anything-goes energy.

Expect a set list that dips across decades, pairing fan favorites with deeper cuts, all delivered with the kind of unpredictability that’s become Beck’s signature.

The show begins at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

For more information, see sbbowl.com