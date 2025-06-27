Credit: Courtesy

Coco is a 2-year-old female tan Siberian Husky mix dog, weighing approximately 53 pounds, and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Coco is incredibly affectionate and playful. Coco enjoys making new dog friends and cuddling with human friends. Coco is described by staff as shy but treat-motivated and has learned to sit, lie down, and paw. She is eager to continue learning. Her adoption fees include spay, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals through out the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.