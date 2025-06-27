‘Garden of Dreams’ Exhibition Blooms at Sullivan Goss Gallery

Angela Perko, “Topiary Garden,” 2025, 20 x 16 inches | Oil on canvas | Photo: Courtesy

The legendary gardens of Ganna Walska’s Lotusland get the spotlight when Sullivan Goss Gallery presents a benefit exhibition, the Jardin Des Rêves, or Garden of Dreams, on view from June 27 to July 28. The exhibition features “dreamy” works from 31 local and regional artists inspired by their experiences in the legendary gardens in Montecito.

Audiences can expect a “dreamy mix of botanical accuracy and lush creativity,” with each piece channeling the “marvelous array of unusual specimens planted to inspire wonder and reverie,” according to a statement from the gallery. Anyone who sees the exhibition can clearly see the hard work and whimsical enchantment of these pieces.

Ganna Walska, a Polish opera singer and botanical admirer, purchased and died at Lotusland, which is a legendary 37-acre estate located in Montecito. Known for its unconventional and spectacular designs in horticulture and agriculture, Lotusland remains an iconic landmark to this day.

Proceeds from the exhibition will go directly to support the Garden’s ongoing endeavors in the Montecito community. Curator Susan Bush shared that this collaboration is a “neighborly thing” where they can help each other out, and that it also helps the gallery “get involved with the community.”

The paintings in this exhibition reflect different styles and interpretations of Lotusland. For example, Angela Perko painted a vibrant piece focusing on Lotusland’s Topiary Garden, while Amber O’Neill captured the calming lily pads with a realism style. Meredith Brooks Abbott brought impressionism to her work depicting one of Lotusland’s magical paths. The painters in this exhibition drew from the mystical botany and landscape to create truly stirring pieces.

Inga Guzyte, “Greeting the Moon,” 2025, 13.25 x 12 x 1.5 inches | Skateboard decks | Photo: Courtesy

The exhibition isn’t limited to traditional paintings. Inga Guzyte recycled skateboard pieces to create a floral composition that showcases texture. Similar in thinking, Alex Rasmussen used aluminum to craft a sleek, minimalism panel that highlights the texture of the water at Lotusland ponds.

The artwork doesn’t stop at two-dimensional pieces as there are several sculptural and physical art pieces as well. Blakeney Sanford physically placed a blue “portal” in the landscape of Lotusland, driving conversation about the relationship between art and the environment. Philip Kupferschmidt crafted otherworldly plant sculptures that experiment with shape and color, and evoke a dreamlike trance. Ken Bortolazzo used stainless steel to create moving lotus flower sculptures that peacefully move like flowers in the wind.

Alex Rasmussen, “Lanquidity,” 2025, 40 x 5 x .75 inches | Anodized aluminum | Photo: Courtesy

Blakeney Sanford, “The Portals: Kinesis – Lotusland Stream,” 04.24.23, Santa Barbara County, CA, 2023, 24 x 15 x 5.25 inches | Video | Photo: Courtesy

Philip Kupferschmidt, “Orange Portobello,” 2025, 7 x 6 x 7.5 inches | Ceramic | Photo: Courtesy

This exhibition is a part of a month-long program called Lotusland Celebrates, in which community events are held in order to honor the garden’s legacy as well as gather support for its preservation.

At the height of the month-long festivities, there will be a Lotusland Celebrates gala on July 19 that acts as the centerpiece of the celebration. This year’s gala collaborates with acclaimed filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, most known for his documentary Fantastic Fungi. Guests can expect an evening “full of beauty, imagination, and fun.”

Artists include Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Jeffrey Becom, Ken Bortolazzo, Hilary Brock, Phoebe Brunner, Patricia Chidlaw, Colette Cosentino, Ann Diener, Robin Gowen, Inga Guzyte, Ruth Ellen Hoag, Holli Harmon, Nathan Huff, Cynthia James, Mary-Austin Klein, Philip Kupferschmidt, Julia Lackner, Paulo Lima, Susan McDonnell, John Nava, Christopher Noxon, Amber O’Neill, Angela Perko, Alex Rasmussen, Maria Rendón, Blakeney Sanford, Nicole Strasburg, Susan Tibbles, Lynda Weinman, and Monica Wiesblott.

Cynthia James, “Lotusland Jungle,” 2024, 21 x 16 inches | Oil on copper | Photo: Courtesy

Susan McDonnell, “Midnight at Lotusland,” 2025, 20 x 16 inches | Oil on panel | Photo: Courtesy

Sullivan Goss Gallery, located on 11 E. Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara, will host an opening reception for the exhibition on July 3 at 5 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to view the work and see the magic behind Lotusland.