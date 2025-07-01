Goleta Reaches Settlement with Shelby Project Owners

The Shelby partners’ builder’s remedy development at 7400 Cathedral Oaks took a major step forward on June 30 when the owners reached a settlement with the City of Goleta. After the courts ruled against the city in a dispute over an old tract map and the new application for the 56 single-family homes, the two sides have agreed on terms for the planning process. These include 11 affordable homes and an environmental impact report, which should be completed before year’s end. As well, Planning Commission or City Council reviews will occur, which give the public an opportunity to comment.

The passage of time has been a factor plaguing the development in many ways. Although Dr. Glynne Couvillion bought the property in the 1978, he was a working eye surgeon and simply held the property as it transited from residential to agricultural zoning over the years. The ag zoning brought the land under the influence of the city’s Measure G of 2012, which would have required a city-wide vote to develop the acreage, if not for the vesting tentative tract map the partners completed in 2011.

The 12-acre development next door to Glen Annie Golf Course then entered a period of limbo during a drought-induced water moratorium, which ended in 2024. When the owners — Dr. Couvillion’s family — submitted a new project application under the rules of the state’s Housing Accountability Act in 2024, the city contested it, arguing that the 2011 tract map set the rules. Superior Court Judge Tom Anderle disagreed, finding for the owners and ruling that the city should process their new permit application.

Using the latest Housing Accountability Act rules and the city’s inclusionary housing percentages, the deed-restricted housing will total four extremely low-income, one low-income, three moderate-income, and three above-moderate-income homes, the city stated in a press release. (Extremely low-income in Santa Barbara County equates to $37,100 annually for a single person in 2025. Very low is $61,800, low $98,850, and moderate $100,050.)

The deed-restricted homes will be mixed among the market-rate homes and built with similar materials and style. With the county’s approval of housing development at the golf course, the Shelby project site is now entirely surrounded by residential zoning.

The environmental studies will be completed by the city, with changes such as the method of counting traffic to be updated. The press release noted that the settlement was not a commitment by the city to approve the project.

Jim Youngson, project manager for the owners, observed that Shelby fit in well with the neighborhood. “It’s on a major arterial and near bus stops and three schools. And it’s not a huge, dense project. What more could you want?”