Madre Fire Near New Cuyama Rapidly Grows to Thousands of Acres, Triggering Evacuations

A fire along State Route 166 between New Cuyama and Highway 101 grew to more than 8,000 acres just a few hours after being reported around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. An evacuation order is in effect on a mid-portion of SR 166 in San Luis Obispo County and is currently closed to traffic. An evacuation warning exists to the area to the north into San Luis Obispo County.

About half the Madre Fire, as it’s been named, is on National Forest lands and the rest on state lands, said Andrew Madsen, a spokesperson for Los Padres National Forest. Wind-driven by steady gusts of about 22mph out of the west and north, the Madre Fire is burning in thick, old brush and quick-burning grasses as it crosses into Bureau of Land Management forest lands and races into the Carrizo Plain.

A lot of resources are on hand, Madsen said, as the southland has few fires at the moment. As many as 200 firefighters are expected to be on scene and already six large air tankers, one very large tanker, and two helicopters are dropping retardant and water on the flames. The rate of advance was about 3,000 acres an hour at one point.

With smoke from the growing fire blowing into Santa Barbara County, an air quality watch was issued by the county’s Air Pollution Control District. Significant amounts of smoke were being produced, the advisory stated. Should smoke levels grow, the advice is to remain indoors, drink fluids, and try to filter out the smoke particles.