Lompoc Man Dies in Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Tuesday Afternoon

Joseph Isaac Medina, 32, Died After His Truck Drove off West Ocean Avenue West of Lompoc

By
Thu Jul 03, 2025 | 1:10pm
A solo driver died Wednesday, July 2, in a single-vehicle crash on West Ocean Avenue near Douglass Avenue west of Lompoc. | Credit: Google Maps

A 2018 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound when it drove off the road and crashed on West Ocean Avenue near Douglass Avenue just outside Lompoc on Tuesday afternoon, taking the life of driver Joseph Isaac Medina, 32, of Lompoc. No passengers were in the truck and no other vehicles were hit when the truck left the road and flipped over, coming to rest in a concrete irrigation canal.

CHP San Luis Obispo Communication Center got a call at 12:21 p.m. informing them of the crash. Buellton CHP officers, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office deputies, Santa Barbara County Fire and Lompoc City Fire personnel all responded to the crash. 

“This is a tragic day for the family and the community,” said Buellton Area Commander Lieutenant Jason Bronson in a press release on Tuesday. “Our officers were at the crash scene with many of those family members, and I hope our investigation can provide some closure.”

Business records show that an individual by the name of Joseph Isaac Medina is the CEO and manager of The Birria Boyz, a food truck specializing in birria de rez that serves customers from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara and is based in Lompoc. Authorities could not confirm if the individual killed in Tuesday’s crash was associated with the food truck.

CHP Buellton Area investigators are currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. 

Thu Jul 03, 2025 | 20:35pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/03/lompoc-man-dies-in-fatal-single-vehicle-crash-tuesday-afternoon/
