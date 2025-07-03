The California Guitar Trio with The String Revolution Set to Play in Santa Barbara

The California Guitar Trio and The String Revolution are set to play July 10 at 8 p.m. at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

Made up of band members Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber, and Paul Richards, The California Trio has challenged genres and fostered a unique relationship with fans. The group formed in 1991 but met in the late ‘80s, studying with English guitar player Robert Fripp, most famously known for his work with David Bowie. While studying with Fripp, the three decided that when the seminars ended they would come together as a trio. They met up in Los Angeles in ‘91 and played as much as they could in coffee shops and at open mics. Together, the group made 21 albums and continue to make music, their most recent release being a live album, Live in Scottsdale: On Tour with King Crimson. Known for their dynamic storytelling and humor, The California Guitar Trio continue to captivate audiences.

The String Revolution, a Grammy Award–winning band, spans genres such as rock, jazz, and classical music. Made up of guitarists Janet Robin, Markus Illko, and Rober Luis, the group is known for reimagining the art of guitar. Their covers of songs such as “Billie Jean,” “Rocket Man,” and “Englishman in New York,” are highly acclaimed and praised for their unique take on these tracks. In 2024, the group won a Grammy Award for “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella.”

