Lola

Hey there! I’m Lola, a 5-year-old brown tabby with a personality as vibrant as my stripes. My previous mama had to leave me due to medical reasons, but I’m ready to find a new forever home and make some new friends-both human and feline!

I’m the life of the party and love hanging out in the spotlight. While I tolerate other cats, let’s be real-I’m the star of the show! Need a new best friend who’s outgoing, playful, and always up for some fun? Look no further! Adopt me, Lola, and let’s turn your home into a cat-tastic adventure!

