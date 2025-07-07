California Wine Festival Returns to Santa Barbara

The California Wine Festival is returning to Santa Barbara on July 18 and 19 for two unforgettable events with oceanfront views, luxurious wines and gourmet flavors, “bringing together wine lovers and epicureans.”

Emily Kaufmann, the executive director of the California Wine Festival, shared that “Santa Barbara holds a special place in [their] hearts” because it is where the festival originated. “There’s nothing quite like sipping California’s finest wines just steps from the ocean,” she said.

On Friday, July 18, there will be a Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting at the Santa Barbara Hilton Beachfront Resort’s Plaza del Sol from 6:30 to 9 p.m. A sparkling wine reception under the stars will be followed by wine tastings from top wine regions, including Napa Valley, Sonoma, Paso Robles, and Santa Barbara County. Accompanying this will be gourmet tastings, live music, and a silent auction that benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Beachside Wine Festival | Photo: Luis Esparza, California Wine Festival

On Saturday, July 19, there will be a Beachside Wine Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. at Chase Palm Park on the ocean side (236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.). The oceanfront park will be transformed into a celebration of fine wines, craft brews, and gourmet foods that include artisan cheeses and chocolates as well as fresh seafood and olive oils. One highlight is the “Best Tri-Tip in the 805” barbecue competition, where guests will sample and vote for the best tri-tip.

This event is only for those aged 21 and older. It is recommended to purchase your ticket ahead of time online to avoid higher prices at the gate and the expected sell out. Your admission ticket entitles you to sample the hundreds of available wines, as well as a program and complimentary keepsake long stem wine glass. Tickets and additional information can be found on the festival website, californiawinefestival.com.