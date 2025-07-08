Hope Ranch House Fire Causes Major Damage, Takes Lives of Four Pets

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for the Kimbells, a Santa Barbara family who “lost everything” in the Fourth of July house fire. | Credit: GoFundMe

On the Fourth of July, a fire broke out at 1200 Silvestre Road, part of Santa Barbara’s Hope Ranch residential community. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it caused major damage to the home and left a dog, a cat, and two bearded dragons dead. No people were at the residence when the fire occurred.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck, firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. to the property, spending several hours there putting out hot spots and conducting an investigation. During that time one Santa Barbara City firefighter was minorly injured and sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The official report for the fire has not yet been made public, and there are no updates into the health of the injured firefighter.

Residents of the three-bedroom rental property include Sienna Kimbell, an educational therapist at Laguna Blanca School for the past 12 years, and Grant Kimbell, a corporate pilot and Santa Barbara native, along with their two children, Augie and Chachi. According to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the family, the Kimbells “lost everything” to the fire.

The pets that perished include the family dog called Ranger, cat named Slash, and Pedro the bearded dragon. The second lizard that died in the fire was Kiki, another bearded dragon, who Augie was taking care of for his best friend, according to the GoFundMe, which had raised $18,645 toward its $28,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.