Chaucer’s Hosts Authors of the Moving Novel ‘Deep Dive’

Jane Asher Reaney, left, and Barbara Urbonas | Photo: Courtesy

Chaucer’s Books is hosting authors Jane Asher Reaney and Barbara Urbonas — who both have longtime Santa Barbara connections — for a book talk and signing of Deep Dive. The book began as a sacred project shared between two best friends in the wake of Urbonas’s cancer diagnosis. Their efforts channeled fear into awareness and proactiveness.

Over the course of 365 days, the two each chose a single word and allowed it to guide their writing. Once the year came to a close, what was left in the wake was a piece that reflects healing, vulnerability, and love.

Jane Asher Reaney is an author, podcaster, and longtime radio personality who got her start spinning records at Santa Barbara’s iconic rock station KTYD in her 20s, and now calls San Diego home where she writes and lets curiosity drive her creative process.

Barbara Urbonas is a retired speech and language pathologist who has recently resumed her passions for music, acting, and writing. This writing project was born out of her journey through diagnosis and fighting a battle against breast cancer. Urbonas lives in Santa Barbara with her husband Saulius, daughter Nijole, and Golden Retriever Mochi.

Chaucer’s Books (3321 State St.) is hosting a unique opportunity to meet Reaney and Urbonas for a book talk and signing of Deep Dive on July 17 at 6 p.m. Visit chaucersbooks.com for more information.