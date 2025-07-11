Approximately 100,000 songs are released every day on music platforms. The music industry has become extremely saturated, making it extremely difficult to find and access music of smaller indie artists. Jeremiah Higgins noticed this gap in the market and decided he wanted to make a change, and provide an opportunity for new artists to have their music heard.

Introducing Radio Evolve, Santa Barbara’s own indie radio station, featuring the wide-ranging and riveting sounds of local artists. It’s simple — musicians seeking consideration for radio airplay can submit their music, in the form of MP3 files, to goodmusic@radio-evolve.rocks. Higgins also has his own show as part of the station, aptly titled The Jeremiah Show, featuring pop culture, music icons, and food gods as guests.

By featuring 99 percent indie artists, “it gives us an opportunity to showcase music artists that may be struggling to get their music out there. It’s so hard to break through, so for me, what it means is it gives us a platform to share those voices, whether it’s an entrepreneur, a business person, or a musician, music artist, or an artist of any type,” said Higgins, Director of Programming for Evolve Entertainment Network.

Before becoming a broadcaster, Higgins was deeply involved in hospitality, developing and opening more than 200 successful music venues, hotels, nightclubs, restaurants, bars, and retail stores. Now as producer of The Jeremiah Show and Director of Programming for Evolve Entertainment Network, Higgins creates family-friendly content that inspires audiences through impactful perspectives from guests whose specialties range from music to food, film, and fashion.

“We believe in the power of music and authentic storytelling to inspire and to evolve our lives, and we’re excited to bring that vision to life and share it on the airwaves,” said Higgins.

The mission of Radio Evolve centers around a commitment to indie artistry, offering an eclectic mix of fresh sounds and diverse genres, mixed in with original talk-show programs.

Radio Evolve is an expansion from the current stations that Evolve Entertainment Network currently accesses, spanning across cities in the U.S. from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to Boston.

With more than 10 years of experience in radio, Higgins is deeply committed to “put positive stuff out into the broadcast world,” by “interviewing artists from the very top to indie artists,” he said.

Radio Evolve Founder Jeramiah Higgins | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The radio station is primarily music, featuring 24 hours a day of original indie works all seven days of the week. The talk shows take up approximately eight hours a week of content. Higgins has meticulously curated a musical rotation that is appropriate for various occasions, “from college indie that starts at 11 or 12. Overnight, we’ve got loud music and EDM. In the mornings, I showcase independent jazz artists with your coffee. Then we go into the day, which has mainly independent artists.”

Higgins is giving back to Santa Barbara, the community where he got his start in radio at KZSB 1290 as well as the place in which he currently resides.

More than just the music, Higgins is also driven by the prospect of storytelling. “If you’re an independent artist, or if you’re interested in becoming a musician, or if you’re just interested in music, we will tell these stories behind the scenes that you couldn’t hear anywhere else.”

The Arwen Lewis Show, included in Radio Evolve, interviews solely Santa Barbara artists, spotlighting the rich music scene in the area.

“The motivation and love for these artists that I get to know — I want to see them make it and see them succeed. I want to do anything we can to help them,” said Higgins.

Listeners can turn in to Radio Evolve via radio-evolve.rocks. Higgins is also currently working to launch an app in the next several weeks to listen directly from there, as well as expand to more radio stations and get licensing for a tower to convert the station to a digital number.