Silvers Omakase in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Earns a Michelin Star

Just one year after opening its doors to Santa Barbara, Silvers Omakase has been awarded one Michelin star by The Michelin Guide. The 10-seat sushi restaurant located in the Funk Zone was designed for an immersive experience. Once all diners have arrived for the evening, the group transitions into the main dining space, which is a minimalist room decorated with a mountain mural by Kelly Claus and sculptures by Joan Rosenberg-Dent.

Executive Chef Lennon Silvers Lee accepts his Michelin Star | Photo: @silvers.omakase

Over the next two hours, the evening unfolds into exquisite omakase service featuring 13 to 20 courses: 75 percent sushi and 25 percent composed dishes seasonally. Rice is sourced directly from Japan and milled in house, and fish is sourced both locally and from Japan and then dry aged.

This marks the second Michelin star of Executive Chef Lennon Silvers Lee’s career. His first was in 201 when he worked with his brother, Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, at Sushi Bar Montecito (now Sushi by Scratch Restaurants). Silvers Omakase reflects Chef Lee’s regard for traditional Japanese cuisine, merged with tasteful innovation. Chef Lee leads a diverse team of culinary artisans who bring a range of experiences and perspectives to the nightly menu.

“It feels surreal, getting a Michelin star just one year in. We’ve poured everything into this place, and to be recognized like this means the world,” said Lee. “I could not have done it without the community of Santa Barbara supporting us and am so thankful to call this place my home.”

He continued, “It’s been a wild, rewarding ride, and we’re so thankful to everyone who’s been part of it. I absolutely love being located in the Funk Zone, the area that I would hang out in when I first moved to town in 2018.”

Silvers Omakase is also a display and honor space for the broader community of artisans who contribute to its existence, between sake brewers, glassblowers, fishmongers, and potters.

“Just as we have a duty to serve our guests, we believe we have a responsibility to uplift those who make our work possible,” added Lisa Green, Lee’s business partner.

The Silvers Omakase team say they are excited to join the ranks of Santa Barbara’s top culinary destinations, making it one of two restaurants in the city (Caruso’s is the other) to hold the coveted Michelin star.

Silvers Omakase is located at 224 Helena Avenue in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. silversomakase.com