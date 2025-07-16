Lucinda Lane to Perform at Santa Barbara SOhO on July 21

Santa Barbara’s multi-genre band Lucinda Lane is coming to SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. They’ll be performing their debut album, Summer Is Over, alongside a talented ensemble of top local musicians.

Lucinda Lane is fronted by vocalist Nicole Lvoff and guitarist-songwriter Joe Woodard (a k a the Independent’s longtime Senior Arts Writer). The self-described “IndieBossaJazzTwang” sound has resulted in, after years in the making, an 11-track album that is available on streaming services.

“This project developed out of a very nice and empathetic relationship [Nicole and I] have, between her unique vocal style and my songbook of original material, and chameleonic guitar playing,” Woodard shared in an interview. “She and I started picking out songs of mine that she related to, starting about 12 years ago.”

Conversations around forming a band first began at the Bird and a Bee show, also at SOhO, but according to Woodard, “the diverse bag of songs we ended up with went beyond indie music, hence the cheeky — but accurate — in-house description of ‘IndieBossaJazzTwang.’”

COVID was one of the interruptions this album faced in its journey to finally coming out. Despite these delays, the duo remained committed to completing the album. “Oddly, I think because of the COVID interruption, I used my downtime to go through the learning curve for the home studio route, which many musicians also did during that time,” Woodard said. “And there was that urge to document our band and its multi-pronged identity, an urge which was submerged but finally busted into the light.”

The band eased its way back into performing with their January album release show, also at SOhO. Now, after a six-month breather, Lucinda Lane is ready to reignite the stage, joined by what Woodard calls a “wonderful party” of musicians.