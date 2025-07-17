Quartz vs. Quartzite: Which Countertop Material Is Right for Your Kitchen?

When it comes to giving your kitchen a transformative refresh, few upgrades are as impactful as new countertops. Two of the most popular materials, quartz and quartzite, are great options when considering an update to your kitchen. Although their names are similar, these two surfaces are quite different — in origin, performance, and personality. There are advantages to both, but one may be better for your home depending on budget and lifestyle.

What’s the Difference?

Quartzite is a natural stone quarried from the earth. Quartz is an engineered material, made from crushed natural quartz combined with resin and pigments. Quartzite is pure, raw geology — formed over time by intense heat and pressure acting on sandstone deep within the earth. Quartz, on the other hand, is a mix of about 90 percent crushed quartz and 10 percent binding materials, giving it strength, consistency, and a wide variety of colors and patterns.

Appearance

If you’re drawn to the organic, one-of-a-kind look of natural stone, quartzite will capture your heart. Each slab is unique, often featuring soft veining and a light color palette that can resemble marble or even sandstone. It’s especially stunning if you’re aiming for a refined, elevated aesthetic with character.

Quartz, being engineered, offers near-limitless possibilities. Whether you love the look of marble, concrete, or something totally custom, quartz can deliver — consistently and predictably. It’s perfect if you want a polished, modern design or need to match a very specific color scheme.

Copy space of luxury table counter top on blur kitchen background. Food product display presentation. Generative Ai

Durability

Both materials are durable and well-suited to busy kitchens, but there are a few distinctions.

Quartzite is incredibly hard — harder than granite, and yes, even harder than quartz. It’s highly resistant to scratching and heat. However, because it’s a natural stone, it’s porous and requires sealing to protect against stains. Quartz is slightly softer but more flexible, which means it’s less prone to chipping. It’s also non-porous, so you won’t need to worry about sealing or stains, making it a true low-maintenance option.

Cost Considerations

Quartzite often comes with a higher price tag. It’s a rarer material and typically imported (much of it comes from Brazil), which adds to the cost. Quartz, being manufactured, is generally more accessible with a wider range of price points — making it a great option for larger projects or tighter budgets.

Heat Resistance

Quartzite wins in this category. It’s naturally heat-resistant and can handle high temperatures with ease — after all, it was forged under extreme conditions. Quartz is still relatively heat-tolerant, but because of the resins in its makeup, it’s best to place hot dishes and pans on trivets or hot pads just to be safe.



Maintenance & Care

Quartzite needs periodic sealing (typically every one to three years, depending on use and the specific product). A quick water test can help you determine when it’s time — if water darkens the stone, it’s time to reseal. Quartz is as low-maintenance as it gets. No sealing, no treatments — just wipe and go. For cleaning, stick to gentle dish soap and water, and avoid harsh or abrasive cleaners. Vinegar and acidic products should be kept away from quartzite to prevent damage.



Longevity

Both materials are incredibly long-lasting when properly cared for. Quartzite may have the edge in terms of natural longevity, and it doesn’t carry the risk of resin discoloration over time like quartz can. That said, quartz still holds up beautifully over decades of everyday use.

So — Which One’s Better?

As a designer, I always guide clients based on how they live. Are you a passionate home cook who wants something durable and heat-resistant? Do you prefer natural textures and movement in your materials? Or is effortless maintenance and clean-lined consistency your top priority?

Choose quartzite if you’re drawn to natural beauty, don’t mind a little extra maintenance, and want something truly unique in your space. Opt for quartz if you love the idea of a fuss-free countertop that offers consistency, easy upkeep, and a wide range of style options.

Either way, both quartz and quartzite are beautiful, durable choices that can elevate your kitchen for years to come. I’d love to see your new countertops! Tag me on social @saltwood.interiors.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.