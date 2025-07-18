Funding Secured for Final Phase of Highway 101 Construction Through Santa Barbara

Assemblymember Gregg Hart said the “amazing multimodal project … respects all the different ways that people get around in our community.” | Credit: Elaine Sanders

As those who commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara intimately know, construction on Highway 101 has been an ongoing project since 2008. But, red brake lights may be relieved between the two cities in the coming years.

At a press conference in the Michael Towbes Library Plaza on Thursday, a $134 million investment was presented in the form of a giant novelty check to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) from the California Transportation Commission, made possible through CA State Senate Bill 1. This funding will go toward construction beyond Olive Mill Road and Hermosillo Road to Sycamore Creek, officially completing the corridor. This last phase of construction is anticipated to start in 2026. The current construction on the Montecito section of the 101 will be continuing through 2026.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart recounted the many proposals put forth by the community, saying that SBCAG ultimately “combine[d] all of those projects together into an amazing multimodal project that respects all the different ways that people get around in our community.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse said the project is about “preserving the unique character of our city and county while improving the way people move through it.” | Credit: Elaine Sanders





“My favorite thing in the whole project,” said Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, is “the southbound on-ramp off of Cabrillo.”

A northbound off-ramp, new bridges, and right-hand ramps will also be additions to the Cabrillo Boulevard Interchange. Additional 101 improvements promised include the addition of new peak-period carpool lanes in both directions, updated safety barriers, lanes, and soundwalls.

City, county, and state officials gathered outside the public library on the sunny afternoon, dawning business attire and snacking on custom “Measure A” and “Building CA” cookies. Attendees included former state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman, and former 1st District supervisor Das Williams.

“This is like a SBCAG alumni reunion,” said Assemblymember Hart.

This investment will reach beyond road construction, taking into account multimodal improvements. The Eastside will be seeing updates to sidewalks, crosswalks, street lighting, and other pedestrian infrastructure. Commuters on the intercounty Coastal Express route will be seeing three new zero emission buses coming to the Ventura County Transportation Commission fleet. Eight new EV chargers will be installed in the West Cabrillo Pavillion lot.

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mills said that the improvements “will lead to a safer community.” | Credit: Elaine Sanders





The long-anticipated Los Patos Way underpass removal will be funded, as well, getting rid of the rusting Union Pacific Railroad bridge spanning the southbound off-ramp. The suspended train line will be lowered to ground level, and the off-ramp will be permanently closed, leaving space for planned new pedestrian and bicycle improvements in the area.

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mills said that the improvements “will lead to a safer community” and improve access for first responders.

“It’s always been more than just a highway construction project,” said Mayor Rowse. “It’s about reconnecting neighborhoods, preserving the unique character of our city and county while improving the way people move through it.”